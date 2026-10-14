Monroe County election guide: How and where to vote and who the candidates are
There are congressional, statehouse and local elections on the ballot for Monroe County residents during this year's general election.
And for voters, that means a lot of dates and other information to keep track of. We're here to help, so we’ve laid out the important deadlines and other information around voting.
Am I registered to vote? Who are my candidates?
Check your registration status and polling place here.
This simple online tool will let you find a sample ballot listing your candidates by name, district and party affiliation. It will also tell you if you are already registered to vote or if you need to register.
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What's on the ballot
Nov. 3: General election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On the ballot are contests for the 25th Congressional District, all state Assembly seats, all state Senate seats, Monroe County District Attorney , and some local races. Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.
A list of all early voting sites can be found on the Monroe County Board of Elections website, monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting.
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How to vote
You can cast your ballot in person at your assigned polling place on Election Day. During the early voting period (see above for dates), you can do so at any of the polling sites. You may also request a mail-in ballot.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot from the state Board of Elections or their county Board of Elections up to 10 days before an election. They'll have to mail them back, bring them to an early voting site, submit them to the County Board of Elections, or bring them to a polling site in the county by 9 p.m. on the day of the election.
Voter registration deadlines
- Oct. 19: The last day for registered voters to change their ADDRESS before the general election.
- Oct. 24: The last day to REGISTER by mail or online ahead of the general election.
Mail-in voting deadlines
- Oct. 24: The last day to apply by mail or online for a mail-in ballot for the general election.
- Nov. 2: The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in person at the Board of Elections.
- Nov. 3: The date by which all mail-in ballots must be postmarked. This is also the last day to return a mail-in ballot to the Board of Elections in person.
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Here's what to do if your ability to vote is challenged
The Monroe County Board of Elections recommends that voters request an affidavit ballot if they report to their polling sites but are told they aren’t on the list of eligible voters.
Voters complete those ballots on the spot, and the Board of Elections later checks them against its records to determine whether those individuals were eligible to vote.
The state Attorney General's Office also operates an Election Protection Hotline during early voting and on election days. The volunteers who staff it can work with local Boards of Election to troubleshoot or resolve issues. That number is (866) 390-2992, and voters can also submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.
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Here are the candidates on this year's ballot
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
New York governor
Kathy Hochul
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Buffalo
Age: 68
Hochul is running for her second full term in office. She initially filled the role in August 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned after accusations of sexual harassment.
Hochul was elected in 2022 to a full term. Her past political life includes stints as lieutenant governor, a member of Congress, and serving as the Erie County clerk.
Bruce Blakeman
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable
Place of residence: Atlantic Beach, Nassau County
Age: 71
Bruce Blakeman is the Nassau County executive, a position he has held since January 2022. He was reelected to his second term in November 2025.
Blakeman previously served in the Hempstead Town Council and held an appointed post as the commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
If elected, he would be the first Republican governor since former Gov. George Pataki, who left office about two decades ago.
New York lieutenant governor
NOTE: In New York state, the governor and lieutenant governor candidates appear together on both primary and general election ballots.
Adrienne Eadie Adams
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Jamaica, Queens
Age: 65
Adrienne Adams was selected earlier this year by Gov. Kathy Hochul as her running mate. Adams is a former speaker of the New York City Council.
If elected, Adams would be Hochul’s third lieutenant governor. Brian Benjamin resigned after he was arrested on a bribery indictment. The charges were later dropped after a key witness in the case died.
Hochul then tapped former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado to be her running mate in 2022. He broke with the governor in 2025 and was going to challenge Hochul in a Democratic primary this year, but later ended his campaign.
Todd Hood
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Vote Affordable
Place of residence: Oneida, Madison County
Age: 58
Todd Hood is the Madison County sheriff. He began serving in that role in 2018. The native of Oneida previously was a corrections officer with Madison County.
His other positions in law enforcement included working as a police officer with the Syracuse Police Department. He retired after 22 years in that department and then worked as an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office before becoming Madison County sheriff.
New York comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Great Neck, Nassau County
Age: 72
Tom DiNapoli was first appointed comptroller in 2007 after Alan Hevesi resigned. He was elected to full terms in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Before serving as comptroller, DiNapoli represented the 16th district on Long Island in the New York State Assembly for 10 terms.
DiNapoli prevailed over two Democratic challengers, Raj Goyle and Drew Warshaw, in this year’s June primary.
Joseph Hernandez
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: New York City
Age: 53
Hernandez is a biotech engineer and entrepreneur who currently serves as the founder and senior managing partner of Blue Water Venture Partners LLC. His previous professional roles included work at Merck & Co. and Affymetrix in Silicon Valley.
His bio says that he is a Cuban refugee and the son of a political prisoner who arrived in the U.S. at the age of 7.
New York attorney general
Letitia James
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Brooklyn
Age: 67
Leitita James is running for a third term as attorney general. She is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected New York attorney general. James previously was the New York City public advocate. Before that, she was a New York City Council member, representing parts of Brooklyn.
Saritha Komatireddy
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: New York City
Age: 41
Saritha Komatireddy is a former federal prosecutor, and has also served as chief of staff of the Drug Enforcement Administration. She is currently an attorney in private practice and teaches at Columbia Law School.
New York's 25th Congressional District
Joe Morelle
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 69
Morelle is the incumbent House Representative for the 25th District, and a former Assembly majority leader.
To hear Morelle on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here.
Virginia McIntyre
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 48
McIntyre is a Monroe County legislator representing the 4th district. She has served in the County Legislature since 2024.
McIntyre is scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 19.
State Legislature: Senate and Assembly
New York’s legislative branch comprises the Senate and the Assembly. Think of them the same way you would the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
New York State Senate
The primary purpose of the 63-member Senate, the upper house in New York’s legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. This includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $277 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects.
The Senate’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of communities they represent.
Senators serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.
New York State Senate candidates
New York's 54th Senate District
Michael Mills
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Canandaigua
Age: 52
Mills is a small business owner and a former member of the Canandaigua City Council. He said he has spent nearly 30 years tackling critical policy issues like water quality, climate change, and protecting farmers.
To hear Mills on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here.
Pam Helming
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Canandaigua
Age: 64
The incumbent 54th District senator has experience in regulatory affairs, land use planning, and managing group homes, and has worked for over 30 years in commercial property management.
Helming didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
New York's 55th Senate District
Samra Brouk
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 40
Brouk currently serves as the 55th District senator. She is chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, and has worked in nonprofits and fundraising for startup companies.
Brouk didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Chris Brown
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 50
He is a software engineer project leader at L3Harris Technologies. Brown serves on the Webster Conservation Board, and is a longtime volunteer, coaching and leading local youth sports programs.
Brown didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
New York's 56th Senate District
Jeremy Cooney
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 45
The incumbent 56th District senator has held several positions in government, philanthropic fundraising, and public strategy.
To hear Cooney and his opponent, Orlando Rivera, on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here.
Orlando Rivera
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 50
Rivera is a licensed real estate professional and longtime community leader in Rochester. He currently serves as Chairman of the Rochester Hispanic Business Association.
To hear Rivera and his opponent, Jeremy Cooney, on "Connections with Evan Dawson," click here.
New York's 62nd Senate District
Thomas Arida
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: North Tonawanda
Arida is an activist and organizer who has worked on more than 150 campaigns at the state, local, and federal levels.
Robert Ortt
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: North Tonawanda
Age: 47
The incumbent 62nd District senator is leader of the chamber’s Republican minority and the former mayor of North Tonawanda. He is a veteran who has worked as a personal financial analyst.
New York State Assembly
The primary purpose of the 150-member Assembly, the lower house in New York’s Legislature, is to oversee the state’s purse. That includes shaping and approving the state’s budget, which is $277 billion for the current fiscal year. The budget covers everything from school aid and state agency operations to local infrastructure projects and, this year, changes in state alcoholic beverage laws.
The Assembly’s other fundamental purpose is to draft laws intended to address the needs and concerns of the communities they represent.
Assemblymembers serve two-year terms and are paid $142,000 a year plus per diems and leadership stipends.
New York State Assembly candidates
New York's 130th Assembly District
Carl Fitzsimmons
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 72
Fitzsimmons has worked as a telecommunications specialist and founded Seamless Communications Group. He has also served as chair of the Town of Sodus and Town of Webster Democratic Committees.
George Dobbins
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Lyons
Age: 32
Dobbins is an attorney, with his practice focused on commercial real estate and business. His priorities include jobs, strong schools and public safety.
Joseph Lamanna
Party lines: Common Sense
Place of residence: Williamson
Age: 66
Lamanna is running as an independent, after narrowly losing the Democratic primary in June to Carl Fitzsimmons. Lamanna is a retired engineering manager and also served in leadership roles with several United Auto Workers union locals.
New York's 133rd Assembly District
Gladys Flores
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Victor
Flores was trained as a lawyer, focusing on economically disadvantaged communities in Puerto Rico. She moved to Rochester in 2017 and launched a career in the commercial insurance industry.
Andrea Bailey
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Geneseo
Age: 53
Bailey is the incumbent, running for a second term. She is also a former Livingston County clerk and a former Geneseo Town Board member. Bailey has also worked in retail management.
New York's 134th Assembly District
Kurt VanWuyckhuyse
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 41
VanWuyckhuyse is general manager of an auto repair shop. His priorities include passing the NY Health Act, securing housing stability and fully funding public schools.
VanWuyckhuyse and his opponent, Josh Jensen, are scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 23.
Josh Jensen
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 37
Jensen is the incumbent 134th District Assemblymember. A former Greece Town Board member, Jensen has worked in several public relations positions. He has pushed for stronger oversight of state government and supported increased resources for public safety.
Jensen and his opponent, Kurt VanWuyckhuyse, are scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 23.
New York's 135th Assembly District
Jen Lunsford
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age: 44
Lunsford is the incumbent 135th District Assemblymember. As an attorney, she handled personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability matters.
Lunsford and her opponent, Kalinda Washington, are scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 21.
Kalinda Washington
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 44
Washington has had more than 20 years of experience in education, most recently in the Rochester City School District. Her priorities include expanding school choice, lowering property taxes and strengthening the childcare system.
Washington and her opponent, Jen Lunsford, are scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 21.
New York's 136th Assembly District
Sarah Clark
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 44
Clark is the incumbent 136th District Assemblymember, and a former aide to Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Clianda Florence
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 46
Florence is an educator, author and literacy advocate. She is the founder and CEO of a firm offering professional development as well as leading a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy.
New York's 137th Assembly District
Demond Meeks
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 47
The incumbent 137th District Assemblymember was the administrative organizer for 1199 SEIU. He defeated Democratic challenger Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons in the June primary.
Meeks didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Dave Ferris
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 68
Ferris owns an auto repair business. He has served the Town of Gates through roles on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, and as Chairman of the Gates Republican Committee.
Ferris didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Mercedes Vazquez Simmons
Party lines: Mercedes Simmons Cares
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 56
Vazquez Simmons is vice president of the Monroe County Legislature and the legislator for District 22. She lost the June Democratic primary to incumbent Demond Meeks, and is running in November as an independent.
Vazquez Simmons didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
New York's 138th Assembly District
Harry Bronson
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Churchville
Age: 67
The incumbent 138th District Assemblymember is a former Monroe County legislator and formerly owned Equal Grounds coffee shop with his husband. Bronson is also chair of the Assembly’s Labor Committee.
Bronson is scheduled to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 16.
Tracy DiFlorio
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 63
DiFlorio served on the Monroe County Legislature from 2016 to 2025. She is currently a member of the Chili Town Board. DiFlorio ran unsuccessfully against Bronson in 2022 and 2024.
She has also worked as a Quality Systems training specialist at Bausch + Lomb.
DiFlorio didn't respond to our invitation to appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
New York's 139th Assembly District
Sarah Wolcott
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Batavia
Age: 43
Wolcott has a blue-collar factory job. She has worked on community issues and says her priorities include fighting for affordable healthcare and protecting workers’ rights.
Stephen Hawley
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Batavia
Age: 79
The incumbent 139th District Assemblymember owns a property and casualty insurance agency. Hawley is the former owner and operator of a farm.
Monroe County District Attorney
Brian Green
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 50
Green is running unopposed.
He was appointed Monroe County district attorney by Gov. Kathy Hochul in September 2025. He replaced interim District Attorney Perry Duckles, who took over for outgoing DA Sandra Doorley after her retirement.
Previous to his appointment by the governor, Green served as a judge in Irondequoit since 2024, and before that was deputy chief of the major felony bureau for the DA’s office.
Brighton
Supervisor
Nate Salzman
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 34
Salzman is running unopposed. He narrowly defeated longtime incumbent Town Supervisor Bill Moehle for the Brighton Democratic Committee’s designation earlier this year. Moehle then suspended his reelection campaign.
Salzman is a first-term Town Board member.
Town Clerk
Daniel Aman
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Brighton
Age: 53
Aman is running unopposed.
He has been Brighton town clerk/receiver of taxes since 2012. Prior to that he was deputy receiver of taxes.
Chili
Supervisor
Emily Kalouch
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 36
Kalouch has a background in program management, including work in IT and construction projects.
Her campaign priorities include safe and accessible streets, education and childcare and attainable housing.
David Dunning
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Chili
Age: 69
Dunning has been town supervisor since 2008. He is also a past chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee. Dunning’s background also includes work in IT services and consulting.
His priorities include maintaining stable tax rates, public safety and providing excellent services.
Town Clerk
Virginia Ignatowski
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Scottsville
Age: 61
Ignatowski is running unopposed.
She has been town clerk/tax receiver and records management officer since 2012.
Ignatowski also served on the Town Board from 2003 through 2011.
Clarkson
Supervisor
Ursula Liotta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Brockport
Age: 69
Liotta has been town supervisor since 2023 and is running unopposed.
She was previously a 15-year town employee who worked in several different departments.
Town Justice
Christopher Wilcox
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Brockport
Age: 58
Wilcox is the incumbent and is unopposed in his reelection campaign.
He is also an attorney in private practice with more than 20 years of experience.
East Rochester Town Justice (two positions)
Dennis Greco
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 72
Greco is an incumbent with eight years on the bench and also serves as a judge for centralized arraignments at the Monroe County Hall of Justice.
Sam Hauser
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 32
Hauser is an attorney with a local law firm.
Shannon Pizzingrilli Romach
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Community First
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 44
Romach works in wealth management for a local firm.
Adrianna Flocco
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Community First
Place of residence: East Rochester
Age: 31
Flocco currently serves as a court clerk with the New York State Unified Court System, working on criminal cases.
Village of Fairport
Mayor
Heidi Woika
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 47
Woika is unopposed in her mayoral bid.
She was elected a village trustee in 2023. Most recently, she has been Fairport’s deputy mayor.
She won a Democratic primary in June, defeating Tracy Briggs, who is another Fairport trustee.
Village Trustee (two seats on the ballot)
Adam Bonosky
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 42
Bonosky has been a Fairport village trustee since 2023. He is also an architect and certified planner.
Sarah Nazarian
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 55
Nazarian was appointed to the Fairport Village Board in January 2026 to fill a vacant position. She is a recently retired high school teacher after teaching English for 33 years in the Pittsford Central School District.
Paul Keitz
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 61
Keitz is a mechanical engineer with more than 36 years of experience in the environmental restoration field.
Ian Winner
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 34
Winner is an account executive with a local factory automation company. He is also chairman of the Perinton Republican Committee. His past positions included work in Monroe County government and he is co-chair of the Fairport Canal Days Festival.
Village Trustee (1-year term)
Matthew Brown
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 50
Brown was a Fairport village trustee from 2018 to 2022. He was elected as chairman of the Perinton Democratic Committee in 2022, serving until earlier this year. Brown is a family medicine physician at Rochester Regional Health.
Jason Rinaudo
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 43
Rinaudo is a small business owner, operating a tile installation company.
Gates Supervisor
Nick Coffee
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 44
Coffee is a local business owner, leading a steel design firm and has been active in local Democratic politics.
Cosmo Giunta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Gates
Age: 57
Giunta became town supervisor in 2018. Before his tenure as town supervisor, Giunta served as town clerk and deputy town clerk.
Greece Town Board (four seats on the ballot)
Ward 1
Ryan McDonald
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 40
McDonald is the associate counsel for the Rochester City School District. He is also a former Greece School Board member and serves on the Code of Conduct Committee.
David DiPonzio
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 35
DiPonzio works for Monroe County as an IT specialist. Prior to working in IT, he was a deputy sheriff at the county jail.
Ward 2
Frank Femia
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 31
Femia is a software engineer and has worked with several Rochester-area technology companies.
Spencer Bernard
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 36
The incumbent has worked in construction and real estate, and before joining the board, served as chief of staff for the town of Pittsford.
Ward 3
Amorette Miller
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 48
Miller is the deputy supervisor in Greece. She was first elected in 2025, and due to a change in state election law is running again this November. Miller currently serves as the director of human resources for the town of Penfield. Her previous jobs include serving as director of recruitment, retention and selection with the Rochester City School District.
Megan Ferra
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Community First
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 49
Ferra is a small business owner, and has served on the board of directors for the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. She is also a former Greece School Board member.
Ward 4
Rick Antelli Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Greece
Age: 36
Antelli, an incumbent, is running unopposed. He is currently the director of finance for New York’s Seventh Judicial District and previously served on the town of Greece Planning Board.
Hamlin Supervisor
Sharon Martin Steigerwald
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 76
Steigerwald currently serves as the chair of the Hamlin Democratic Committee. She has also served on the town Planning Board and Assessors Review Board.
Steven Baase
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 67
Baase has served as Hamlin town supervisor since 2022. He previously spent 30 years in the town’s Highway Department, including 12 years as superintendent.
Henrietta Supervisor
Stephen Schultz
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Hamlin
Age: 64
Schultz was first elected town supervisor in 2017. He previously co-founded and operated the aerial imaging company Pictometry International.
He is running unopposed.
Irondequoit
Supervisor
John Perticone
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 68
Perticone is a lifelong Irondequoit resident who has served on the Town Board since winning election in 2007. He was elected supervisor in 2025. He is running unopposed this year.
Town Board - 1 year term
Steve Barz
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 43
Barz, the communications director for Monroe County, was appointed in February to a vacant Town Board seat. He has held several roles in county government that also included assistant airport director and public information officer for the county health department.
Michael Cotsworth
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 63
No campaign website was available.
Town Board - Term ending 2028
Ryan Trevas
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 41
Trevas is employed by the New York State Department of Labor. He has also been a council leader with the New York Public Employees Federation, and his previous jobs include working as an educator in the West Irondequoit Central School District.
Daniel Gaiteri
Party lines: Republican
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 42
Gaiteri works for Westside Medical Supply.
Kathryn Walker
Party lines: Working Families
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 47
Kathryn Walker agreed to pull out of this year’s Democratic primary to resolve a court case brought by the chairman of the Irondequoit Democratic Committee (he is the son of Rep. Joe Morelle). The party chair alleged that some of Walker’s petition signatures were fraudulent. Walker maintained that there was no wrongdoing, but said she didn’t want to put her family, volunteers and supporters through a prolonged legal fight.
Town Justice
Roman Misula
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Irondequoit
Age: 42
Misula was appointed to the town justice position last year after Brian Green was named Monroe County district attorney. He is also a partner at a local law firm. Misula previously was an assistant district attorney in Monroe County. He is unopposed in his campaign to remain an Irondequoit town Justice.
Mendon
Supervisor
Joe Alati
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 70
Alati, the incumbent in the supervisor race, has been the owner of a collision repair business and a teacher. He spent nine years on the Honeoye Falls-Lima School Board and also served on the district’s Program Budget Advisory Council. He was first elected supervisor in 2025.
Cindy Gleason
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Mendon
Age: 62
Gleason is an attorney with more than 30 years of legal practice, public service and advocacy.
She is a past president of the Rochester chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Clerk
Michelle Booth
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 48
Booth has been Mendon town clerk/tax receiver for several years. She is running unopposed for reelection.
Highway Superintendent
Jeff Klein
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 57
Klein has 40 years in public service, including the U.S. Navy/Reserves and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a former member of the Honeoye Falls-Lima Board of Education.
Peter Doyle
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Honeoye Falls
Age: 70
Doyle is the incumbent and running for reelection in this race. He is a trucker, a U.S. Army veteran, and former Honeoye Falls Fire Department chief.
Ogden supervisor
Mike Zale
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Spencerport
Age: 44
Zale was first elected Ogden town supervisor in 2021 and is running unopposed. He previously served on the Town Board and on the Monroe County Legislature.
Town of Parma
Supervisor
Linda Judd
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Parma
Age: 71
Judd has served on the Parma Town Board for eight years. She is the owner of a small agricultural business, and has worked as a high school science teacher and is an Army veteran.
David Ciufo
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Hilton
Age: 63
Ciufo is the incumbent in the Parma town supervisor race. Before that role, he was a Town Board member for four years. And before that, he held positions across several technology and manufacturing firms.
Town Board - 1-year term
Stephanie Michalowski
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age: 50
Michalowski is unopposed in her reelection bid. She has worked at Rochester Regional Health since 2019 in HR compliance.
Town Justice
Greg Colavecchia
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age: 42
Colavecchia is running unopposed.
He has been a Parma Town Justice since 2023. He is also a criminal defense and personal injury attorney at a local firm.
Previously, Colavecchia was an assistant district attorney for Monroe County.
Highway Superintendent
Jim Christ
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Parma
Age: 65
Christ is running unopposed.
He joined Parma’s Highway Department in 2006 and has been superintendent since 2019.
Penfield
Supervisor
Kevin Berry
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Penfield
Age: 62
Berry was elected to the Town Board in 2023. He was elected supervisor in 2025, defeating incumbent Republican Jeff Leenhouts. He previously was an executive at The Arc Wayne.
Andris Silins
Party lines: Conservative
Place of residence: Penfield
Age: 47
Silins is vice chairman of the Penfield Zoning Board of Appeals. He also leads a custom residential remodeling company in Penfield.
Town Board - 1-year term
Catherine Dean
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Penfield
Age: 69
Dean is running unopposed.
She was appointed to the Town Board in January 2026 after Supervisor Kevin Berry took office and vacated his previous seat on the Town Board. She previously served on the Penfield Board of Education, including three years as president. Dean is also a small business owner.
Perinton Supervisor
Jenn Townsend
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Fairport
Age: 46
Townsend is running unopposed for reelection.
She was first elected in 2025, defeating incumbent Republican Ciaran Hanna. Townsend is also the owner of a local business. She began her career in public service as an assistant court attorney for the New York State Appellate Division, Fourth Department, and later practiced law in Family Court.
Pittsford Supervisor
William Smith Jr.
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age: 71
Smith, the incumbent, was first elected supervisor in 2013. Before that, he was a Pittsford Town Board member and also a member of the Monroe County Legislature.
Max Gordon
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Pittsford
Age: 33
Gordon is involved in the local hospitality industry and has been the owner of several local restaurants.
Riga
Supervisor
Brad O’Brocta
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Churchville
Age: 55
O’Brocta is running unopposed.
He was first elected supervisor in 2015.
Town Justice
Chris Lockwood
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Riga
Age: 55
Lockwood is running unopposed.
He is a member of the Riga Planning Board, and has also been chairman of the Riga Republican Committee. He operates a small business in Riga.
Lockwood is a retired major crimes investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rochester City Court Judge
Maija Dixon
Party lines: Democratic
Place of residence: Rochester
Age: 58
Dixon was first elected a judge in 2006, and is running unopposed, for a third term. She has also been an acting Monroe County Family Court judge.
Rush
Supervisor
Lee Hankins
Party lines: Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 77
Hankins, the incumbent, was elected supervisor last year and is running for reelection. He defeated Mary Ellen Heyman in the June Democratic primary. She is still on the ballot on an independent line.
Frank Tasber
Party lines: Republican, Conservative, Unite Rush
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 71
Tasber is a retired research and development program director at Bausch + Lomb.
Mary Ellen Heyman
Party lines: Rush Hometown Team
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 69
Mary Ellen Heyman was defeated in her bid for a Democratic line in the June primary by incumbent Supervisor Lee Hankins and is on the ballot on an independent line. Heyman is a former Irondequoit town supervisor.
Town Justice
Logan Geen
Party lines: Democratic, Rush Hometown Team
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 40
Geen is a senior counsel at the University of Rochester Medical Center. His previous positions included serving as a legal counsel at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and as a health law attorney in private practice.
Michael Tallon
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Rush
Age: 75
Tallon has served as a Rush town justice since 2018. He has over four decades of legal experience, including work in both civil and criminal law.
Sweden
Supervisor
Patricia Hayles
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Brockport
Age: 69
Hayles is the incumbent town supervisor. She is running unopposed. Hayles also is an accountant in the Brockport area.
Town Justice
Robert Connors
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Sweden
Age: 69
Connors is running unopposed. He has spent several years as a Sweden town justice.
Receiver of Taxes
Kathleen Roberts
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Brockport
Age: 70
Roberts is running unopposed.
There is also a referendum for town of Sweden voters on election day to make the receiver of taxes an appointed, rather than an elected, position.
Webster Supervisor
Alex Scialdone
Party lines: Democratic, Working Families
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 38
Scialdone won a closely contested election last year for supervisor, defeating Republican Sean Hanna, who is running against him again this year.
Sean Hanna
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 64
Hanna is an attorney and small business owner who previously served in the county legislature and the New York State Assembly. He is also a former regional director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. He lost a closely contested election last year to Scialdone.
Kevin Lockhart
Party lines: Justice And Peace
Place of residence: Webster
Age: 34
Lockhart is running on an independent line for supervisor.
Wheatland Supervisor
Jim Kirch
Party lines: Republican, Conservative
Place of residence: Wheatland
Age: 64
Kirch, the incumbent, is running unopposed for another term. Kirch is a retired project manager at Johnson & Johnson and also worked for Bausch + Lomb.