Last week, Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins was joined on BTPM’s What’s Next? by Mindy Cervoni, President and CEO of Community Services for Every1, for an in-depth conversation about the challenges facing disability service providers.

Community Services for Every1 offers 45 programs, serving people with disabilities in the eight counties of Western New York. These programs range from direct support, job training, and housing, to domestic violence assistance, and more. However – organizations like Community Services are non-profits and rely heavily on state funding, which hasn’t always reached the levels organizations say they need.

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we share a few clips from their conversation, edited for length and clarity. You can listen to or read their full conversation below.

What's Next? Full Episode

What's Next?: Are People with Disabilities Getting the Support and Services They Need? Listen • 55:28

What's Next? Full Transcript

This rush transcript was produced by a contractor and may be updated over time to be more accurate.

What’s Next Intro:

From Buffalo Toronto Public Media, this is What's Next? an hour dedicated to amplifying voices of marginalized and underrepresented communities across Western New York and Southern Ontario.

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What's Next carries forward our mission to engage in meaningful conversations about race, equity, and the shared concerns that deeply affect Buffalo's East Side and beyond.

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Emyle Watkins:

Hello and welcome to What's Next from Buffalo Toronto Public Media. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for joining us. On today's episode, I'm joined by president and CEO of Community Services for Every1, Mindy Cervoni. Community Services for Every1 provides a diverse array of programs for people with disabilities, including people with complex chronic health and mental health conditions. These services range from direct support, employment assistance, and housing, to domestic violence assistance and more. Additionally, Cervoni serves as president of the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York, or DDAWNY, which brings together agencies like hers to collaborate and improve the social services system.

Emyle Watkins:

Hi, Mindy. Thank you so much for joining me on What's Next.

Mindy Cervoni:

Thank you so much for having me.

Emyle Watkins:

In New York, over two and a half million people live with a disability. Your organization, Community Services for Every1 serves people with disabilities in the eight counties of Western New York with over 45 programs and over 1,200 employees. To begin, I'd love to hear your elevator pitch. For people unfamiliar with your organization, what do you want them to know about what you do?

Mindy Cervoni:

Great. So Community Services for Every1 is an amazing organization. We serve 2,200 people in those eight counties that you mentioned in a variety of services. Those services have really grown over the years because we support people in whatever way they need. So in the beginning, we started out with just a few group homes and supported people in the community to live independently. But over the years, we've expanded into a ton of independent housing, domestic violence supports, and we pretty much offer every service that you can offer to people with developmental disabilities except a school program.

Emyle Watkins:

Absolutely. And Community Services for Every1 has been around for over 36 years, and you've been with the organization for the last 25. I'd love to hear about your journey over that time.

Mindy Cervoni:

So yes, I started working at Community Services 25 years ago and it's gone very fast. I've worked in almost every job in the agency, so I love it because when someone from transportation comes to me with a problem or someone who's having difficulty as a site manager on on-call, I've done all those jobs. So I can say, "Hey, when I was in your shoes, here's how I handled it." So over the years, it's been a tremendous opportunity to support people in any way possible. I have a master's in clinical psychology, so when I began at the organization, I started running the mental health treatment team. I did counseling for people who were involved in domestic violence situations at the time. Every1 in that group happened to be women. But throughout the years when we were short on staff, I ended up overseeing HR and doing tape backups of the servers and IT.

And so I've had the pleasure to support the agency and the people we work with in every possible way.

Emyle Watkins:

That's really cool. I mean, what motivates you to continue this work?

Mindy Cervoni:

It is one of the greatest joys of my life. There are so many people who we work with who would be not living the lives they would if it wasn't for the people supporting them at community services. We work with so many families when kids are transitioning out of high school as an example, and the parents think, "Okay, what do I do now? My son or daughter is graduating from high school and I'm going to have to quit my job to stay home with them because I'm worried about them being home alone or they're going to live with me forever." And then they meet us and we are like, "Everything is possible." We help their son or daughter get a job in the community and we help them move into their own apartment with supports and then decrease those supports over time. And so the person is living independently.

So we really help people's dreams come true and it's just wonderful to have families at the beginning when they're so nervous at the end to say, "I didn't know my child could have this amazing life."

Emyle Watkins:

That's beautiful. That's really amazing to hear. I mean, how have these services evolved in the 25 years you've been there? I know that in the past 30 years alone, we've seen disability rights and opportunities for people with disabilities change tremendously.

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah. One of the biggest areas I've seen is, well, two areas specifically, schools. We have a relationship with a ton of local schools and they bring students to our career center on Jefferson Avenue. And so kids can start learning before they end high school the possible jobs they could have in the community. And they do training in our various learning suites alongside people with disabilities. And so we've really been able to expand people's opportunities for employment. We have so many relationships with local businesses who are now more willing to hire people with disabilities because they see the value. They know that we're only going to send someone their way who is going to love the job, and they know that the employees who we send to them have the highest work ethic and will show up early and they won't quit. And we regularly have businesses reaching out and saying, "Hey, do you have someone who can fill this opportunity for us?" I think many years ago, people were scared about hiring some people with developmental disabilities, worried about what types of accommodations they would need to provide, but that's not the case anymore.

Employers are willing and they know we're a good partner. And so that's just one area that has advanced over the years.

Emyle Watkins:

And before we go any farther, I know not everyone is familiar with what intellectual and developmental disabilities or IDD as we say in the disability community are or encompass. How would you define IDD and what do you think are some misconceptions about it?

Mindy Cervoni:

So people with IDD may have a variety of things going on. Someone may have cerebral palsy and let's say they are in a wheelchair and they'll come in and enter a conversation and someone may have preconceived notions because of the physical disability, but that person's IQ could be significantly higher than mine and yours. There's also, sometimes people think that people with autism aren't able to contribute to a conversation appropriately or may not have something to offer in a certain job, whereas many people with autism have much more to offer to certain jobs than I would. And so the biggest area of misconception I think is related to intellectual disabilities with various IQs. People assume that if someone has a lower IQ that they can't work or they can't live alone or they can't do whatever is needed to participate at a church event, but that's not the case.

In fact, I find that the people we work with have much more to offer than the community realizes, and we help them share those gifts with everyone they're in contact with.

Emyle Watkins:

And you're also the president of DDAWNY, which is the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York. What does DDAWNY do to unify service providers who do a lot of this work of helping people with disabilities reach their full potential and best quality of life?

Mindy Cervoni:

DDAWNY is the most incredible organization. It is just a bunch of providers that come together to share resources, to educate each other. If someone is experiencing a problem, we can lend a helping hand. We have various committees in DDAWNY for all of the different services that the agencies offer. So as an example, the HR committee, all the agencies send representatives, they'll have legal updates, they will share challenges with an employee who's going on leaves, how would I handle this? We have a behavior clinician community who comes together to say, I'm experiencing this challenge, how would you handle it? Or I've achieved this efficiency in my operations, here's what I've done. And so it's just a bunch of people working together to make agencies better and seamless. We always talk about in Western New York what a unique gift we have in DDAWNY. We would do anything to help each other.

I think of my good friend, Jeff Paterson at SASi. If he called me in the middle of the night and said, "We had a group home with a fire and I don't know, we don't have any vacancies, can you help me?" I would be dressed and on my way to wherever he was in two minutes flat. And that's the relationships that we have in DDAWNY. We're so very fortunate and it helps us support people in better ways.

Emyle Watkins:

And correct me if I'm wrong, but DDAWNY also has a lived experience element. I know there's been people with disabilities and family members who get involved. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yes. So on the board of DDAWNY is a self-advocate representative who is incredible. She lets us know what various groups are working on, what we should prioritize in the provider community, so that's wonderful. We also have a family committee in DDAWNY. They are very active advocates. They get a seat at every table because they want what's best for their loved ones and they want people to know about it. They are incredible. So luckily in DDAWNY, we have everyone's perspective. All the stakeholders are at the table to inform us on what people need and how we should go about asking people for that.

Emyle Watkins:

Do you think that speaks to the big change we've seen over the past 30, 40 years of it going from services that were provided to people with disabilities without their input to now this collaborative kind of model?

Mindy Cervoni:

Absolutely. At Community Services, we've grown so much just because people have expressed needs. We are a domestic violence service provider now. We got into that work because people with disabilities are three times more likely to be victims of domestic violence, and I'm not sure that people are aware of that. And we were supporting people and this kept coming up as a theme and we though, well, how do we increase our support to them? Well, we just had to go out and seek other funding to figure out ways we could support this unique need they have because when people want to escape abuse, where are they going to go? They will need money for an apartment. They need money for basic supplies and clothing if they're going to be escaping an abuser. And we couldn't support them with just traditional OPWDD funding, so we had to find other ways, but that's just one example of a service that has grown out of people we support needs increasing.

Emyle Watkins:

Absolutely. I mean, I think a lot about Disability Day of Mourning in March, which focuses on people with disabilities who are killed by family members or partners, and I think people don't realize how often that happens. Can you talk a little bit about the challenges of supporting that population nowadays? Because there are real barriers to people with disabilities still getting apartments and jobs and getting into a situation where they are independent and where there's not someone else in their life who can exercise that amount of control.

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah. So what we found is that people with disabilities can be victimized, and it's very sad. When I first started at community services, one of the things I was doing was intakes and the county would reach out and say, "Hey, there's this person, we can't find them. We know they need help and support." And I would go out to these horrible living conditions, these horrible apartments in the community, actually with Michael Ranney, who ended up being the Department of Mental Health Commissioner for Erie County. And we would go into these apartments and we'd see five people living in one apartment and the landlord was taking advantage by taking the person's entire social security check. They didn't have food to eat and they were living without water or heat and just absolutely horrible conditions and it wasn't right. And that's what our mission is. We want to support people to live independently, but we have to, when someone isn't able to stand up for themselves, that's our role.

So we got people out of squalor. We said, "You deserve better. We will help you find an apartment." And because it was challenging, because there is discrimination in this world, which is horribly sad and difficult to deal with, we at community services started doing apartments as it's just like whenever there's a need, we're like, "We can handle it." So we would find an apartment building, we'd buy it, we'd take a mortgage and just charge the lowest rent possible to pay the bills. And then people we were working with were able to get out of those horrible living conditions. And then we would rent other apartments to people without disabilities who just needed our help in the community so that people we were working with had an opportunity to live in an integrated housing environment with a landlord who was going to make sure they had heat and water, was also going to make sure they had enough money left over so that they could build up their life and get clothing and have the appropriate food they needed and really help get their life on track.

And it's just so sad because I'm sure some of that taking advantage of people still occurs to this day, but over time we've really expanded our housing opportunities and it's one of the greatest things we can do to support people to live independently.

Emyle Watkins:

I know in particular with housing, we have a very, very old housing stock in Western New York. Where are some of the areas that you've really looked at adding more housing or building housing or refurbishing housing?

Mindy Cervoni:

So we have housing throughout the city of Buffalo. That's the majority of our housing. We do have some housing on outlying suburbs as well, but we just opened about a year and a half ago, a location off Broadway, the old St. John Kanty School. It's a 43 unit affordable housing building. We completely renovated. These apartments are some of the nicest looking apartments you can ever imagine. And just because the architecture from the old school is still there while we're able to put in these amazing apartments that meet the needs from mobility impairment to hearing impairment. And so we've been expanding that housing not only for people we support with developmental disabilities, but also survivors of domestic violence. That is the first permanent housing for survivors of domestic violence in Erie County. So as we got into advertising that housing, the wait list was incredible. We had many people who were coming from Niagara Falls who wanted to move to Buffalo for that housing specifically.

So now we just broke ground on a 73 unit in Niagara Falls right next to the convention center. So it's in a wonderful location for job placement and being on a bus line. And so that also is going to have set asides for survivors of domestic violence. And so by doing these affordable housing opportunities, it's allowing us to support all of the people we're working with.

Emyle Watkins:

One thing I really want to make clear to our listeners though is you're a nonprofit.

Mindy Cervoni:

Yes.

Emyle Watkins:

How do you fund these projects?

Mindy Cervoni:

So it's very complicated and honestly, I wish New York State would make it a little less complicated, but we apply to a variety of different funding sources. At the Old St. John Kanty School, we had historic tax credits. We use homes and community renewal funds. We get a different pot of money to support people who are living there to have security at the building. The city of Buffalo was very generous with us and provided us some of the vacant lots in that area. So we were able to provide this wonderful housing. We had a wonderful partner and Councilman Nowakowski who we could not have been as successful in this neighborhood without him. And so each project's unique because Niagara Falls is a new build. There's no historic tax credits, so you have to pick up other funding sources, but the development arm of New York State in Niagara Falls was very kind and helpful to us.

So people believe in the good work that Community Services is doing and supporting people with disabilities and making this amazing housing available. So we find that when we ask for help, the help comes. I don't want to forget to highlight the local foundations. They have been incredible supporters to community services. So we don't ask much for money from the local foundations. We only ask when we really need it because we know there's so many nonprofits out there with so many needs, but the foundations have been very generous to us and without them, we would not have been able to build either one of these buildings.

Emyle Watkins:

I think what you said about the state is really important though, because I think people don't realize their tax dollars go towards housing development or domestic violence programs or services for people with disabilities. Do you think that that is something that our tax dollars should fund more of?

Mindy Cervoni:

Absolutely. And I think there's such a misconception there. When people hear affordable housing, they think, well, some people think, "Oh, I'm paying for someone else to live there. Why don't they get a job? Why don't they..." And that's not how it really is. Affordable housing, people have income. They just need a little bit of help. And a lot of people don't live in these apartments forever. We've had several of the survivors of domestic violence who came to, we call it the apartments at the Lyceum, who came to this property in Buffalo at the old Lyceum, and they worked with us and they got supports and they got financial resources and financial education and we helped them get a job. And then they've moved out into an apartment where they don't get any type of subsidy or any type of support and they moved on in the community so someone else could have that opportunity.

So affordable housing is a lot of times really just a stepping stone until someone's able to get back on their feet or get the tools and resources they needed to expand their income. And so it's New York State's obligation, in my opinion, and the taxpayer's obligation to help people who are vulnerable and who just need some temporary support to move into the next stage of their life. Everybody comes on hard times and what we're able to do to help people is incredible.

Emyle Watkins:

And aside from the domestic violence program and housing opportunities, what are some services that community services provides that you think people would be unfamiliar with or maybe are not as well known about?

Mindy Cervoni:

So the career center is something that is one of our greatest gifts to the community and it's various learning suites. We have a mock hotel room that some of the local hotels here gave us certain supplies and bath fitter made a custom shower for the area. And people come in and somebody will come and trash the hotel room, mock hotel room, and then people will clean it up and they'll think, "Wow, I love this. To see what it looked like, to what I accomplished to make it look beautiful and shiny, this is a job I want." And other people will come in and say, "I'm not cleaning up someone else's mess. Forget it. I don't like this job." And what's so wonderful about that is it's not somebody who would've just otherwise started at the Hyatt downtown and then said, "I hate this job after two days and quit." This gives people an opportunity to try out the various jobs and see what they like.

We have a car detail center. We have a customer service desk and reception. We just started, we opened it six months ago, a retail suite, and it's really, it's got a cash register with a point of sale system.

It's a place where people can come shopping. And so we have people come to that learning suite, they learn how to cash people out, they learn the customer service, they learn restocking, and then they see if they like it. We have already placed people at various jobs in the community after a very short period of time in the learning suite. And so it's great for employers, it's great for the people we work with. It's such an incredible opportunity for people who think I could never work or families who think their child could never work. And then they come, they get training, and then they go somewhere and they're highlighted as employee of the year, or they get promoted in that company because all they have to offer. And so the career center has been one of our greatest gifts to the community and to the people we support.

Emyle Watkins:

Do you think these programs are maybe, I don't want to say an unconventional way, but a way most people wouldn't think about economic development. I mean, these are tax dollars going into housing, employment, domestic violence services, and all of the services you provide. How does that contribute to economic development in our region?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah, that's an important point because for someone who we're working with who's getting a social security disability check, when they get that job and they're getting their own paycheck, the social security disability is decreased. Their SNAP benefits are decreased. Therefore, New York State is investing less in them because the person is earning their own paycheck, so it's incredible. We also, as an employer of over 1200 people in this community, and we have 65 locations, and we do pay some taxes. And so just being able to contribute to the community as a large business, there's so many positive impacts that nonprofits and disability organizations have on the community. And sometimes I just don't think people are aware of the impact.

Emyle Watkins:

And not to mention, I mean, those are all people who then have money in their pockets to go spend in local community.

Mindy Cervoni:

Absolutely.

Emyle Watkins:

One of the services I know you're perhaps most well known for in the disability community is self-directed services. What does self-direction entail or include?

Mindy Cervoni:

Self-direction is an incredible program. It's grown so much over the last few years. It really allows a person, the state assesses a person to say, how much will they need to help them be successful? And so they give them a budget, and then that person's able to work with us and their circle of support to determine what do they actually need, and they can buy various services. And so it's not like just trying to fit them in a standard service model, like standard fee for service programs. It's allowing the person to participate in a class to help them grow and get that paid for. And so it really helps the person get services designed around their needs, which is really how all the programs truthfully should be.

Emyle Watkins:

And just to clarify, for Medicaid programs and OPWDD, which is Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, fee-for-service is where per service, you would get a fee from the state versus with this, with self-direction, they can use those funds to pay an organization for something or to take a class, correct?

Mindy Cervoni:

Absolutely. And it allows the person to decide when they want the service, how they want this service. They can design something different than a traditional service would allow. And so it really is in the long run, it's really how all services should be provided.

Emyle Watkins:

And within that, people can hire a DSP or a direct support professional. What does a DSP do for a person with IDD?

Mindy Cervoni:

It can be anything. It can be helping them learn how to cook, helping them learn how to do laundry. We have people we support who have children, and sometimes there might be a person with an intellectual disability that is not aware that, "Hey, there was a big change in temperature as of this morning. It's very cold out. I need to make sure I get the winter coat out for my child when they're waiting for the bus." And so a direct support professional can support people in any way. Many people need support getting to church on Sunday if that's someplace they want to go. Or there's direct support professionals, job coaches in the employment side where you're going to go to help make sure that person is successful at work or if they're traditionally at work and doing well, but for some reason they started showing up late, that employer can call the direct support professional to say, "Hey, so-and-so's experiencing something because they're showing up late." And it might be as simple as finding out there was a change in the bus schedule, but the person they're supporting didn't know to tell their supervisor.

So direct support professional can be a teacher, they can be a support, they can be a conduit, they can help someone find an apartment. Direct support professionals do anything for people, but they are a lifeline. There's people who can't take medication independently, so direct support professionals are handling that. They're physically feeding someone. And so people that are supported throughout the community have a variety of needs. Some are very independent who need help in the community. Some need support just to get dressed every day or get out of bed. And so direct support professionals have a very difficult job. It's God's work. They are the most incredible heroes in our community, and we just aren't sure that everybody is aware of the impact they're having.

Emyle Watkins:

I think you touched on something really important by mentioning that some of these people with disabilities are parents, they have jobs. And I think that a lot of times the discourse we see sometimes online is that this idea that some people with disabilities shouldn't be parents, shouldn't Shouldn't do these things in their community. Can you talk about the difference between a person with a disability not having this support and having this support?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah. So that's what's challenging. And community services, the majority of people we're supporting don't have family involvement, and you can see the difference. That's where we step in to advocate on their behalf and show them things are possible. But it's very challenging. If you are somebody when COVID happened and people were stuck in their homes and didn't have access to PPE or didn't even know what PPE was, if they didn't have us as a service provider to check on them, they might not have been safe. They might not have known how are they going to get access to groceries. And so the role that agencies like ours play in supporting people in any way they need, it varies, but it's truly a lifeline.

Emyle Watkins:

I think a lot of times when we think about support, we don't realize that we all need support. And I think that with a lot of people with disabilities, it's not that they're not capable, it's just that they need support just like you or I would need support doing certain things. For these DSPs, how do you train them to provide the support? What goes into finding a good DSP?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah. So we of course have a standard training program where we tell people what intellectual and developmental disabilities are. We teach on being trauma informed. We teach mental health first aid. So we give all the basic training. But when it comes down to it, we have to show DSPs how to directly support someone. So as an example, if you're working with a person with disabilities and they are throwing something across the room, they're angry and that's the only way they know how to verbalize their anger because they might be nonverbal. In my home, if that's my kid, I'm going to say to him, "You're going to your room, but that's not what you do in your work environment as a direct support professional." So we have to teach people, "Hey, how you would handle this in your personal life is not how you're going to handle it in work." And that's why there's behavior supports in organizations to help people.

If somebody is doing this, here are the best ways you can support someone in that specific interaction. And so it varies.

Emyle Watkins:

And for these DSPs, as far as how you pay them, I saw a recent job posting that was at about $22 an hour for a DSP in your agency. How do you get the funding for that? Talk to me again about how it's funded through self-direction and how much control you have over that wage.

Mindy Cervoni:

So it's very interesting because in self-direction, the person's budget allows the person to set the wage. That's why I wish everything was that way because people who often work in self-direction get paid more, which they deserve. In our other fee for service programs, they vary. So two years ago, residential and day habilitation rates went up significantly, which was incredible because so many employees work in group homes or in day habilitation programs supporting people. And we were then able to drastically increase those rates of pay. That at community services in two years, our turnover has dropped 10% because we are able to pay people more and we think that it has a lot to do with it. But other programs like community habilitation, which is an essential program in the community that helps people live in their own apartment, but helps you provide them the support and skills to keep them living independently so they don't need to move in a group home or respite services, which gives family a much needed break from somebody when they're living with their child with disabilities and they can't even go to the grocery store because they can't leave them alone.

Respite allows families to get that support so they can do the things that they need to do. And the community hab and respite rates haven't gone up. Of course, if there's some type of cost of living adjustment, that happens, but those programs remain significantly underfunded. There have been a number of agencies in DDAWNY that have decreased those services or eliminated those services altogether. And those are the core at what our service system is, keeping people living independently in the community. And so we have been asking the state for an investment in those resources, in those programs. There's been some acknowledgement that funding needs to be put in those areas, but that hasn't happened.

Emyle Watkins:

Correct me if I'm wrong, but my understanding is that under the previous governor for about 10 years, there was no funding increase. What did that do to your services?

Mindy Cervoni:

That is true. And the governor, our current governor has invested very much in developmental disability services and it has really improved a very difficult 10 years. So we used to pay, we as an industry, pay direct support staff 30 to 35% over minimum wage because these are not minimum wage jobs. These are jobs that are truly keeping people alive. They're doing nursing tasks, they're doing trainer tasks, they're doing literally everything that you can imagine. But over the 10 years when we weren't getting those increases, we became closer and closer to minimum wage. And then when the fast food industry had an increase in their minimum wage, but we were left behind, it had a horrible impact on our agency, on DDAWNY as a whole. We of course believe the fast food workers deserved a higher wage, but you can't leave DSPs behind. And so over the years of no funding increases but increased expenses, we just got further behind.

And so as Governor Hochul has invested in our workforce, we are just starting to get out of the hole, but we are just a little bit above minimum wage as an industry statewide. We are not where we need to be, which is a true career, truly reflecting the job, the difficult jobs that DSPs do. And we're hoping that over time the governor will continue to invest in our services.

Emyle Watkins:

So essentially for a lot of these services, aside from self-direction where people can set rates, you are kind of setting rates based on how much funding you get from the state.

Mindy Cervoni:

Right. And as these costs have increased over time, especially the last few years, places like McDonald's can increase their prices, but we at community services can't. The funding we receive is set by the state. Those rates are set by the state. There's line items on the rate sheets specifically for wages. And so it's difficult when we have things like in DDAWNY, the cost of healthcare in the last year has gone up 30% for our provider agencies. The unemployment insurance, because the state increased how much has to be paid out in unemployment insurance, it's cost DDAWNY agencies 54% more. Insurance has gone up 26%. It's significant. At community services alone, healthcare has increased $350,000 in the last year. Fuel alone because the impact on fuel, not even just mileage for employees, but the physical fuel that goes in our agency vehicles has gone up $62,000. So if we aren't getting increases to support all these increased costs, then we are either going in a deficit or can't add healthcare or wage increases for employees.

And so there's such a ripple down effect.

Emyle Watkins:

Absolutely. I mean, ANCOR, which is the national association of providers for services for people with IDD, they conduct an annual survey on the state of America's direct support workforce crisis. This year's survey found that 85% of their 524 respondents from across the country faced moderate or severe staffing challenges. I know you said that turnovers improved. Are there still challenges for your agency and the agencies you work with through DDAWNY in terms of just hiring, getting people on board, getting people interested in the field?

Mindy Cervoni:

Oh, absolutely. Because while we have increased our wages over the last few years, we are still trying to compete with the retail places, the fast food places that are paying higher wages because they're increasing their prices. We have many people who go in the community with people to support them at work called job coaches. We have many people where the job coach is making less than the person they're supporting in the community at let's say Delaware North or working for the bisons. And so it takes real dedication and a love for this work for the job coach to know, "Hey, this person I'm supporting is making $2 more an hour than me, but I love supporting them so much. I'm going to stay, but am I going to have trouble paying for the chicken in my grocery cart this week? Am I not going to be able to replace my tires for this winter even though the vehicle shop is telling me I need to?" Those are real choices people are having to make.

But our dedicated direct support professional are people of such incredible character who want to help people so much. They stay in these jobs because of the difference they're making, but they're certainly not doing it for the wages.

Emyle Watkins:

And I know each year in the budget, advocates push for what was previously called a cost of living increase. Now it's a targeted inflationary increase. A lot of times the push is for a little bit above what would be a cost of living increase just to try and make up, from my understanding, those 10 years of disinvestment. This year I know New York Disability Advocates is pushing for 3.4%. What kind of difference would that make? Is that enough?

Mindy Cervoni:

We are trying to be reasonable in our ask and that's why we're asking for 3.4% because we know the state has a lot of competing priorities and many people who need additional support. So that 3.4% is just intended to cover inflation. As I mentioned, the various costs that have increased, that's going to be enough in some areas, but very inadequate in others. So we are asking for the 3.4% not only to cover costs, but to provide wage increases. But NIDA, the New York Disability Advocates, we're also asking for some targeted dollars to go directly to our direct support wage care force. We are hoping that if we are able to get the state to commit to additional funds this year and additional funds next year, we can finally have our direct support professionals back up significantly above minimum wage where they used to be. But because costs are increasing, if we don't get that supplemental increase for direct support, we're always going to be just trying to keep up with inflation.

Emyle Watkins:

A lot of this workforce does face challenges with racial equity, with gender equity. This workforce is significantly people of color and women. You were quoted in 2024 as saying 74% of our DSPs are people of color and 44% of them live on the east side of Buffalo. How are organizations, including yours, tackling these racial and gender inequality issues as part of your mission, even despite those budget restraints?

Mindy Cervoni:

Well, and I was probably quoted on that because we like to highlight that much of our workforce are people of color and women. The last I looked, 83% of our direct support professionals are now people of color. And yes, the majority of our direct support staff live on the east side of Buffalo. We point that out because we want New York State to recognize when they are setting wages, when they are giving us so much money to pass on to our employees, they're making a decision whether or not they want to invest in this group, in this community, in people who live on the east side of Buffalo, in people of color in our community. Is it fair to ask this group of dedicated, amazing people to do work at slightly above minimum wage when these are clearly jobs that should be valued at a higher level?

And that's why we continue to advocate to say this group deserves more. These are our caregivers in the community who are raising families and we'll just continue to advocate.

Emyle Watkins:

As you face these staffing challenges, there's also a lot of paperwork that goes in these roles, a lot of documentation, a lot of administrative tasks, and some of these things are set by the state for reporting and for quality standards. I know that ANCOR survey found that 60% of respondents struggled to achieve quality standards because of these staffing issues. What are some ways you think the state could also balance out better the administrative tasks with the demands and the staffing shortage you're going through?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yeah, there's definitely too many regulations. There's too much paperwork, and we want people who are supporting those we're working with to focus on the actual service and not to be focused on paperwork. So DDAWNY has provided New York State a series of requests for efficiencies on can we eliminate this step or this is duplicative or how can we do this a different way so we can support people more and do paperwork less? The state has been amenable to that. The governor has recently announced this Express New York policy where they are trying to eliminate some of this extra stuff that really isn't necessary. We hope that the Office for People with Developmental Disability takes advantage of that Express New York. We've only seen a few minor changes, but we just want to help people and we don't want to get bogged down in having to document it in a hundred places because that's less support we can provide.

And so as organizations, we've worked together in DDAWNY to create efficiencies, to maximize technology, to utilize any resources we can so that we're not so bogged down in the paperwork.

Emyle Watkins:

I know these staffing shortages also create challenges for safety as well. And I know ANCOR Survey saw that 36% of agencies experience more frequent reportable incidents due to staffing challenges. What are some concerns you have for your agency in terms of being able to make sure the services you're providing are safe, that the workers who are there are doing their jobs properly when you are hurting for workers or when you do have a turnover rate that's less than ideal?

Mindy Cervoni:

Yes. So there have been times where we were low on staff, especially COVID. I mean, we have over 1200 employees now, but during that time we got down to 700 employees. It was significant. Some people just said, "I don't want to leave the house." I mean, we're a twenty four seven operation. We're always, people are needing our support and no matter what's going on in the community, we need to be there to support them. And so people needed to leave their house and go in the homes of others, and that was scary and that wasn't for everyone. And so it was a very difficult time, but things certainly have improved. But when you don't have a staff, when someone doesn't show up, that person can't go to church like they planned or they might miss a doctor's appointment. And those are things that we never want to happen.

We want to help people go the places they want to go, the places they need to go. So having staffing shortages and turnover is something that deeply impacts our organization. And as I said before, when we received additional money from the state two years ago to increase wages in a few of our programs, turnover dropped. We had 7,500 applications in a six-month period because all of a sudden people are like, "Whoa, this is an appropriate wage. This is a good wage." But for those other programs where we're supporting people in the community, they weren't lucky enough to get those resources. And so I hate thinking about the sad state of affairs when we are low on staff and people aren't getting the supports they need, but that's the reality of service work.

Emyle Watkins:

Absolutely. And final statistics from that survey that really stuck out to me, 29% of service providers were discontinuing programs and services because of staffing challenges, and that 57% intended to delay the launch of new programs due to staffing changes. We've discussed how your organization really provides a wide array of programs, but in light of funding constraints, if funding doesn't improve, what could this mean for your programs a year, five years, 10 years from now?

Mindy Cervoni:

Well, in DDAWNY, we have regularly spoken to the agencies about what programs are at risk because of the lack of investment in some of the programs, and community hub and respite have risen to the top. Those are those key programs that keep people living independently in the community. And if you think about it, it's a lot cheaper for the state to invest in those resources where you're just providing part-time support to someone rather than moving into a group home, which is a much more expensive service. But if the person doesn't have help with their basic needs, how can they live independently? DDAWNY agencies have stopped providing community rehabilitation. They have had people on wait lists for many years. I know in our organization, we have not enrolled anyone new in that service for a very long time, but it's the core service of the disability service industry.

And it's really sad to think of the impact if the investment does not occur in that area because more people will end up in more expensive services if you think about it from a financial standpoint. I think of it from the heart of what we do.

We want people to live independently in the community. We want someone to help someone remember that it's going to be winter. You have to put a winter jacket on your child so their child can remain in their home. And the thought of not being able to support people in that way is really hard.

Emyle Watkins:

For Community Services, where would you like to see your programs be five or 10 years down the line and what would it take to make that possible?

Mindy Cervoni:

I'm going to have to think about that for a second. In five years, I would like to see that our programs are adequately funded. So the people who are doing this incredible work, our direct support care force is paid the wages they deserve, is really one of the top paid professions in the area and is so widely respected for the hard work that it is. I would like to not be so stressed about funding all the time because we frequently are thinking, okay, what do we give up this month because this program doesn't have enough money to operate? And the way most of the programs run, you can't use the surplus from over here to help support a deficit over there. Everything is so siloed. I'd love to break down that silo. I'd love to have just one pot of money and just use it wherever people need it.

I'd also love to break down the silos between the disability agencies and the mental health agencies and the substance abuse agencies because the people we support are dealing with all of that. The majority of people we support have a dual diagnosis or sometimes need supports from all of those areas. And there's silos in this system where someone thinks, oh, if they're intellectually disabled, you can handle it all where they might be better served by a mental health agency if that's where their primary concern is, but that's not really how our system works and I would love to see that improved. I think there's been improvements over the years, but we're not there yet.

Emyle Watkins:

I think for folks who have been listening to this interview that receive your services might sound a little scary. There's a lot of challenges facing your agency. What would you want to say to them today?

Mindy Cervoni:

No matter what happens, we will be there for them. At community services, we have grown so much over time because change does not scare us. We are definitely one of those build it and they will come agencies. When we wanted to build the Lyceum, which opened a year and a half ago, and we started that project probably five years before that, we didn't have the money to pay for that. And even once we started, we didn't have all the money to pay for it, but we are a build it and they will come place. We will find a way to support people. We will find people in the community to help fund the needs of the people we're supporting. So don't worry, the problems, financial problems are ours to solve, but the services will not be impacted. We will continue to provide them. We will continue to find ways to improve and support people in the community.

And as new needs come up, we'll find a way to support those too.

Emyle Watkins:

And lastly, if there's someone out there listening who's like, "This has really impacted me. I've never thought about this before. How can I help or why should I help?" What would you say to them?

Mindy Cervoni:

Well, people can help in a variety of ways, not only Community Services for Every1, but any of the agencies in DDAWNY that they have a relationship with. We're always looking for employees. Someone may have retired from a long time job but isn't ready to give up working. We have part-time opportunities. We have positions on our foundation board where somebody can contribute their time to spreading the great word about community services and maybe ask people they know in the community for funds. We would love people who are looking for, they're reaching the end of their life and they're thinking, "Where am I going? I have saved all this money in my retirement and now I want to give some away. What can I do?" Well, the agencies of DDAWNY would put that money to good use. So I think the biggest need for us as an organization and as a community is employees to do the work, but any way that someone wants to support us in the community, we would take their help.

Emyle Watkins:

Well, thank you so much for chatting with me today, Mindy.

Mindy Cervoni:

Thank you so much.

Emyle Watkins:

This is What's Next from Buffalo Toronto Public Media. I'm Emyle Watkins.

