Daily News: NY targets housing cuts, Monroe County seeks homelessness aid hike, Indigenous opposition to data center
In today's top stories:
- Attorneys general in New York and Connecticut file a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing a proposed federal rule will reduce housing aid for immigrant households.
- Monroe County wants to nearly double emergency assistance for people at risk of homelessness, but the plan requires a green light from New York State.
- A proposed Genesee County data center is drawing increasing opposition from Indigenous advocates and local residents.