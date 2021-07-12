Top Stories
Siena College did a poll recently on holiday shopping, and Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute, said that nearly half of the New Yorkers polled plan to do at least half of their shopping online. But Levy said there will still be plenty of people carrying on the Black Friday tradition, and heading out to the stores.
A beloved holiday tradition is returning to the stage of Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre this week after a lost year.
The music of the Rochester chamber ensemble fivebyfive is classical that thinks like rock.
Music Director Andreas Delfs and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra bring fairy-tale magic to Rochester with their second performance of “Hansel and Gretel” on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall.
Rochester's Campbell Brothers have released a new version of John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme."
Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo's defense stifled New Orleans' short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss.
If you are driving this holiday weekend, make sure you don't drink and drive. That advice from Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Police as that agency and other police departments take part in a special traffic safety initiative that runs right through Sunday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting some blowback from local leaders who want her to impose stronger measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
