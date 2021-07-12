© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Top Stories
Eastview Mall
Eastview Mall/Facebook
/
Local News
More New Yorkers will return to the stores this holiday season, Siena survey says
Alex Crichton
,
Siena College did a poll recently on holiday shopping, and Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute, said that nearly half of the New Yorkers polled plan to do at least half of their shopping online. But Levy said there will still be plenty of people carrying on the Black Friday tradition, and heading out to the stores.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, with the turkey named "Sully" that she pardoned on Thanksgiving eve. Hochul also warned New Yorkers to be careful not to further spread COVID-19 during the holiday.
Mike Groll
/
Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
Capitol Bureau
Despite criticism, Hochul declines to take statewide action to quell COVID-19 spikes
Karen DeWitt
,
pab-web-creditGinoFanelli.jpg
Gino Fanelli/CITY file photo
/
Local News
Police Accountability Board case heads to New York’s top court
Jeremy Moule
,
Thruway - max schulte.jpg
Max Schulte/WXXI News
/
Local News
Extra police patrols this holiday weekend on NYS highways
Randy Gorbman
,
LaKaya Sinclair, flanked by her attorney, former Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray, received unsolicited sexually explicit messages from Legislator Flagler-Mitchell late last year.
Jeremy Moule
/
CITY
Local News
Sinclair files sexual harassment lawsuit against Flagler-Mitchell, Monroe County
Jeremy Moule
,
More Local News
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections with Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson talks about what matters to you on Connections, every weekday from noon-2 p.m. Be part of the program with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.
Latest episodes
Arts & Life
More Arts & Life
Capitol Bureau & New York State
More Capitol Bureau
News from NPR
More News from NPR
WXXI Local News
More Local News
ear_shot_logo.jpg
Get an Ear Shot of news
Get up to speed on the stories you may have missed by subscribing to the Ear Shot podcast from WXXI News and know what's happening around Rochester
Check out the podcast
Inclusion Desk
More
news_enewsletter_300x250.jpg
Subscribe!
CITY_Calendar_300x250.jpg
Check out all the virtual and in-person events on the CITY event calendar you can be a part of!
See all the events
micflag.jpg
Meet the WXXI News Team
The reporters you hear every day