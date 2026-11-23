Long before most Americans were plugged into the debate over newer and bigger data centers, Native communities organized opposition. There are high profile examples in Western New York.

Why were Indigenous communities so ahead of the curve?

During this special "Connections on the Road" broadcast at Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor, we explore why Native communities were among the first to identify data center expansion as a significant threat. Our guests share Indigenous perspectives on technology, development, and land usage.

Our guests:



Grandell "Bird" Hallett Logan, Tonawanda Seneca Snipe Clan, spokesperson for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation on WNY STAMP

Ronni Sunday, Bear Clan from Akwesasne Mohawk Nation, co-lead organizer of Mohawks United in Safety and Health and graduate student in natural resource conservation and management at Paul Smith’s College

Marina Johnson-Zafiris, Wolf Clan from Akwesasne Mohawk Nation, co-lead organizer of Mohawks United in Safety and Health and Ph.D. candidate in information science with a minor in Indigenous studies at Cornell University

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.