Don Perry is a retired broadcasting executive, having worked in various U.S. markets, including Albany; Nashville; San Antonio; Denver; and Palm Springs, CA. Although his entire career was with commercial television and radio properties, he and his wife, Linda, have been long-term supporters of publicly funded PBS and NPR stations. He is thrilled to be working with WXXI in a voluntary capacity and is "dedicated to their success!"

After 30 years of working in southern and southwestern markets, Don and Linda are happy to be back in the Northeast and have found a wonderful new home in Canandaigua, close to grandkids, and plenty of places to explore with their golden retriever, Dixon.