Connections Podcast

Latest Episodes
The first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on November 16
First hour of Connections on November 15: ROC the Future's 2021 State of Our Children report
Second hour of Connections on November 15: Author Brad Edmondson on his book, "A Wild Idea"
Libraries have faced a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic. From staffing shortages and branch closures to issues with affording digital…
WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of…
First hour: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?Second hour: Discussing challenges faced by libraries during the pandemicWXXI's Beth…
A 1983 bombing in Beirut took the lives of more than 240 U.S. service members, including local Marines.We sit down with a veteran who survived the attack…
When members of the military leave active duty, they may face challenges re-entering civilian life. We talk about Operation Green Light, a program geared…
First hour: How to help members of the armed forces transition back to civilian lifeSecond hour: Remembering the 1983 Beirut bombingWe bring you two…
Rochester City Council overwhelmingly passed an extension of 485-a, a piece of legislation that offers tax breaks for housing developers.Today, we welcome…