Gateways Music Festival returns
Alex Laing
(foreground) Herb Smith, (background) Armand Hall, and co-host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 4, 2025
Amid the White House's attack on diversity initiatives —including in the arts — the new dean of the Eastman School of Music says it would be a mistake to put the Gateways Music Festival in that category.
Gateways is continuing its mission of celebrating the work of Black musicians and the past, present, and future of classical music. This year's events kick off in Rochester at the Eastman School of Music and include performances across New York City, including at Carnegie Hall.
This hour, co-host Patrick Hosken joins Evan for a preview of the festival with our guests.
- Alex Laing, president and artistic director of the Gateways Music Festival
- Armand Hall, director of programs for the Gateways Music Festival
- Herb Smith, trumpeter for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, leader of the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra, and founder of Herb’s City Trumpets