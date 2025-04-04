© 2025 WXXI News
Gateways Music Festival returns

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackPatrick Hosken
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
Amid the White House's attack on diversity initiatives —including in the arts — the new dean of the Eastman School of Music says it would be a mistake to put the Gateways Music Festival in that category.

Gateways is continuing its mission of celebrating the work of Black musicians and the past, present, and future of classical music. This year's events kick off in Rochester at the Eastman School of Music and include performances across New York City, including at Carnegie Hall.

This hour, co-host Patrick Hosken joins Evan for a preview of the festival with our guests.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
