Gateways Music Festival returns

WXXI News

Julie Williams / WXXI News Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Amid the White House's attack on diversity initiatives —including in the arts — the new dean of the Eastman School of Music says it would be a mistake to put the Gateways Music Festival in that category.

Gateways is continuing its mission of celebrating the work of Black musicians and the past, present, and future of classical music. This year's events kick off in Rochester at the Eastman School of Music and include performances across New York City, including at Carnegie Hall.

This hour, co-host Patrick Hosken joins Evan for a preview of the festival with our guests.

