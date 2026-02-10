Evan Dawson'Connections' host
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan is also the author of Summer in a Glass: The Coming Age of Winemaking in the Finger Lakes and is the managing editor/Finger Lakes editor for the New York Cork Report, a website that offers independent news, reviews, and commentary about the New York wine industry.
He has written freelance articles on topics including politics, wine, travel, and Major League Baseball.
Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 9, 2026, can AI improve outcomes for breast cancer patients? We talk with clinicians. We also hear from advocates and a survivor who shares her story.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 8, 2026, what you need to know about the spread of measles in NYS, an update on a local ICE detention center, and a preview of the ImageOut film festival.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 7, 2026, our guests debate the proposal to turn a cryptomining facility on Seneca Lake into a data center.
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ConnectionsIn this episode of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 6, 2026, the candidates for NYS Senate District 56 join us to discuss issues facing the district and their priorities, if elected.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 6, 2026, Democrat Jeremy Cooney and Republican Orlando Rivera discuss their campaigns for NYS Senate District 56. They answer our questions and yours.
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ConnectionsIn this episode of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 5, 2026, astrophysicist Adam Frank shares why he thinks AI should be thought of as a software product and not treated as a human.
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ConnectionsDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Oct. 5, 2026, astrophysicist Adam Frank explains why he thinks most conversations about AI are misguided, while offering his take on what the focus should be.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/2/26, representatives from ROC DSA discuss the gains their organization is seeing across the country.
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ConnectionsComing up: What you need to know about the Democratic Socialists of America; Local teens discuss their experiences in GhanaDuring "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/2/26, why the DSA is gaining influence among American voters. success. Then, a special rebroadcast with teens who took a "life-changing" trip to Ghana.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 10/1/26, economist Eric Morris tackles what it means to have $40 trillion of national debt and what it means for the average American.