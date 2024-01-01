George Yeadon

George was born and raised in Washington DC. He received his BA in Engineering and Applied Physics from Harvard University, and his MBA in Operations Management from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester. His business career includes technology and business responsibilities with Westinghouse, Xerox and Kodak.

George has been a board member of several community organizations in Rochester, NY, including the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Rochester and The Harvard Alumni Association, the St John’s Senior Communities and the St John’s Foundation, Trustee of the Genesee Community Charter School, and Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York.

He has been a WXXI volunteer for many years and past chairman of the WXXI Community Advisory Board. He and his wife, Faith D. Adams, DPM, reside in Pittsford, NY.