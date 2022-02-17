Local News

-
Homeowners left out of previous pandemic relief programs are hoping that the state’s latest assistance will keep them in their homes. But will the funding reach the people who need it most?
The staff at Strong Memorial Hospital has received some military back-up. Two Air Force teams were deployed to help with the influx of patients brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said one factor may be that the graduation requirements changed: Tests that were previously required were canceled because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
Hochul is the front-runner in the June Democratic primary for governor after spending her first six months in office setting the stage for the campaign.
Pittsford native Chris Lillis gave it his best, but was not able to get another medal, as he competed in the men’s freestyle aerial skiing event Wednesday in Beijing.
Beatriz LeBron, Board of Education vice president, said there are outside factors that must be kept in mind going forward with budget conversations — like energy costs.
As part of his neighborhood initiative Rochester Mayor Evans is announcing a new housing quality task force.