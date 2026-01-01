© 2026 WXXI News
Special programming: "Beyond the Headlines;" "Cineplexity"

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published January 1, 2026 at 10:12 PM EST
12:00: Special programming — "Beyond the Headlines"

1:00: Special programming — "Cineplexity"

We bring you special programming on January 2, 2026.

In the first hour, "Beyond the Headlines" features a range of NPR correspondents divulging the harrowing efforts and exacting precision that went into reporting some of the year’s biggest stories. This program is hosted by Scott Detrow.

Then in our second hour, during "Cineplexity," host Scott Detrow brings you smart conversations about movies. In the first segment, he speaks with colleagues about the films of Martin Scorsese, how journalism is portrayed on the big screen, and whether John Williams is the best film composer. Then, filmmakers try to make sure movies meet the moment — whether they explore the politics of our time or possible nuclear annihilation. And finally, the "Cineplexity" team considers profound themes in films about faith and also why so many dudes love Nora Ephron movies.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
