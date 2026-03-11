Is the future of a life-saving program in jeopardy?
1 of 2 — Image (6).jpg
Katrina Korfmacher (left) and Elizabeth McDade (right) with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 11, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Amanda Reddy.jpg
Amanda Reddy
Provided
Proponents of a statewide program that addresses home-related health concerns say they are worried about the initiative's future.
The Healthy Neighborhood Program reaches 500 families in Monroe County each year. It helps residents avoid fires and carbon dioxide poisoning, reduce tobacco use and lead exposure, and improve homes at lost costs.
The New York State Assembly restored funding for the program, but the Senate did not. What does that mean for its future, as lawmakers make decisions about the final state budget?
Our guests discuss it:
- Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester
- Elizabeth McDade, director of Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW)
- Amanda Reddy, executive director of the National Center for Healthy Housing
- Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health