Is the future of a life-saving program in jeopardy?

Proponents of a statewide program that addresses home-related health concerns say they are worried about the initiative's future.

The Healthy Neighborhood Program reaches 500 families in Monroe County each year. It helps residents avoid fires and carbon dioxide poisoning, reduce tobacco use and lead exposure, and improve homes at lost costs.

The New York State Assembly restored funding for the program, but the Senate did not. What does that mean for its future, as lawmakers make decisions about the final state budget?

Our guests discuss it:

