Megan Mack'Connections' executive producer
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
She joined the WXXI News team from WHEC-TV, where she produced newscasts and "The Olympic Zone," and from the University of Rochester, where she served as an assistant director of public relations. Her background extends to television sports and entertainment, and to communications and social media management for nonprofits.
Megan earned her bachelor's degree in Television-Radio-Film from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and her bachelor's degree in Italian Language, Literature, and Culture from the College of Arts and Sciences at Syracuse University. She is also a graduate of The Second City’s Conservatory program.
