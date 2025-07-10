Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and City Council leaders on the city budget
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is joined by the president of City Council and the council finance chair to discuss the recent city budget.
Guest host Gino Fanelli leads the conversation about the city’s focus on housing and economic development, recent debates about GBI (guaranteed basic income), downtown projects, and more.
Our guests:
- Malik Evans, Rochester mayor
- Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr., president of Rochester City Council
- Mitch Gruber, finance chair for Rochester City Council
