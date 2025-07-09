Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2025-2026 NYS budget
Assemblymember Harry Bronson is our guest this hour as we continue to explore what local state representatives see as wins and missteps with the 2025-2026 New York State budget.
Bronson discusses his take on a range of issues — from health care affordability, to mental health crisis response, to labor issues, and more.
Our guest:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), District 138
Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.