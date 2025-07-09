© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a navy blazer and a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt with light blue cuffs.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Harry Bronson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 9, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Assemblymember Harry Bronson is our guest this hour as we continue to explore what local state representatives see as wins and missteps with the 2025-2026 New York State budget.

Bronson discusses his take on a range of issues — from health care affordability, to mental health crisis response, to labor issues, and more.

Our guest:

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams