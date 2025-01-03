Mitch Herring

Mitch was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ, but for most of the past thirty years has lived in the Rochester area. He is fluent in Chinese and was for many years the pastor of a local Chinese church in Penfield. He has also served in pastoral ministry in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Chicago. He was part of the small team of interpreters who hosted a business delegation from China during their visit to Rochester about ten years ago.

Mitch has had a lifelong interest in meteorology, radio…and baseball. He worked for several years each at the weather office at Rochester Airport and at Newark International Airport in NJ, as well as in broadcast meteorology at 13 WHAM. For several years, he was afternoon drive news and weather announcer at a 50,000 watt NYC area radio station.

Mitch and his wife Lily have one son, recently married. Mitch currently works part time at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and is excited to be joining up with the WXXI Connections team.