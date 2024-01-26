On Environmental Connections, host Jasmin Singer explores the climate-related topics affecting people in Rochester and beyond.

From the impact of food choices and electrification to the future of rainfall and the choice of whether or not to have kids, Environmental Connections discusses what matters – and what should – when it comes to environmental preservation.

Airs the last Friday of the month from noon - 2 p.m. on WXXI-FM 105.9, WXXI-AM 1370 in Rochester and WEOS 89.5 FM in Geneva.

Have an idea for Environmental Connections? Let us know!