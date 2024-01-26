On Environmental Connections, host Jasmin Singer explores the climate-related topics affecting people in Rochester and beyond.
From the impact of food choices and electrification to the future of rainfall and the choice of whether or not to have kids, Environmental Connections discusses what matters – and what should – when it comes to environmental preservation.
Airs the last Friday of the month from noon - 2 p.m. on WXXI-FM 105.9, WXXI-AM 1370 in Rochester and WEOS 89.5 FM in Geneva.
Have an idea for Environmental Connections? Let us know!
In the second hour of "Environmental Connections," guests join host Jasmin Singer in discussing how climate-related increased rainfall will continue to affect our area and beyond.
In the first hour of "Environmental Connections" on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, guests join host Jasmin Singer to discuss the climate-related implications of having kids.
Meet the Host
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Environmental Connections and Weekend Edition, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections. She’s the author of the books “The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan” (Hachette, 2020) and “Always Too Much and Never Enough” (Berkley, 2016). Jasmin is the co-host of the Webby-recognized podcast, Our Hen House, and the VegNews podcast. When she was under 40, she was named a “40 Under 40” by The Advocate. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife found their way to Rochester for climate-related reasons.
ConnectionsIn the second hour of "Environmental Connections" with Jasmin Singer — a new monthly series exploring climate change — we delve into the realm of climate-friendly food sector practices.
ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Environmental Connections" on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, we delved into a topic that has a lot of buzz: electrification, a significant element in combating climate change.