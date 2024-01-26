© 2024 WXXI News
On Environmental Connections, host Jasmin Singer explores the climate-related topics affecting people in Rochester and beyond.

From the impact of food choices and electrification to the future of rainfall and the choice of whether or not to have kids, Environmental Connections discusses what matters – and what should – when it comes to environmental preservation.

Airs the last Friday of the month from noon - 2 p.m. on WXXI-FM 105.9, WXXI-AM 1370 in Rochester and WEOS 89.5 FM in Geneva.

Have an idea for Environmental Connections? Let us know!

Latest Episodes
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Meet the Host

Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Environmental Connections and Weekend Edition, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections. She’s the author of the books “The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan” (Hachette, 2020) and “Always Too Much and Never Enough” (Berkley, 2016). Jasmin is the co-host of the Webby-recognized podcast, Our Hen House, and the VegNews podcast. When she was under 40, she was named a “40 Under 40” by The Advocate. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife found their way to Rochester for climate-related reasons.