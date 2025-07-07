CITY Magazine's July issue: "The Finger Lakes"

WXXI News

"What if we didn't have to leave home to have a world class experience?"

Those are the words of CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy, writing about the Finger Lakes. The July issue of the magazine is all about the vacation destination right in our own backyard.

This hour, we explore some of those world class experiences with the CITY team and with the people creating them.

Our guests:



Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.