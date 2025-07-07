CITY Magazine's July issue: "The Finger Lakes"
"What if we didn't have to leave home to have a world class experience?"
Those are the words of CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy, writing about the Finger Lakes. The July issue of the magazine is all about the vacation destination right in our own backyard.
This hour, we explore some of those world class experiences with the CITY team and with the people creating them.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
- Rachel Snyder, president of the Wells Legacy Society and Wells College alumna (Class of 2011)
- Matt Cassavaugh, owner of Hemlock Canoe
- Jazmine Saunders, soprano performing with Finger Lakes Opera, Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist, alumna of the Eastman School of Music (Class of 2022) and the Julliard School (Class of 2024), and William Warfield Scholarship recipient
- Lora Downie, director of food and beverage education programs at New York Kitchen
