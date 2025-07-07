© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

CITY Magazine's July issue: "The Finger Lakes"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT
Five smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing headphones, a grey t-shirt with a large yellow smiley face and jeans; a man front right has curly dark hair and is wearing headphones, a blue bandana tied around his hair, a black t-shirt and green shorts; a man back left has short brown hair and is wearing headphones, glasses and a striped shirt; a man back right has a dark beard and is wearing headphones, a blue baseball cap, glasses and a white t-shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; three of the men are holding copies of a magazine.
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Jacob Walsh, (background) Patrick Hosken and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Jacob Walsh, (background) Patrick Hosken and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 7, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair is standing in a living room wearing a black short-sleeved top and a necklace made of large links.
Rachel Snyder
Rachel Snyder
Provided
A smiling man wearing a baseball cap is in front of a lake.
Matt Cassavaugh
Matt Cassavaugh
Provided
A young woman wearing a black dress with feathers and long sparkly earrings poses with her hands on her face.
Jazmine Saunders
Jazmine Saunders
Provided
A smiling woman with short brown hair leans on a counter in a large kitchen.
Lora Downie
Lora Downie
Provided
A large brick building is surrounded by cars and trees.
6 of 11  — IMG_9577.jpg
A building on the Wells College campus
Provided
An aerial view of a campus with brick buildings and trees next to a lake.
An aerial view of the Wells College campus
An aerial view of the Wells College campus
Provided
A man wearing a baseball caps sits in front of several canoes while holding an oar.
8 of 11  — Image (2).jpeg
Matt Cassavaugh poses with some of the canoes made by Hemlock Canoe
Roberto Lagares
A man wearing a grey t-shirt and glasses works on a canoe,
Making a Hemlock Canoe
Making a Hemlock Canoe
Roberto Lagares
Two people in canoes row on a lake surrounded by trees.
People canoeing on a lake
People canoeing on a lake
Roberto Lagares
Two young people are stirring pots on top of a stove in a large kitchen.
Young students cooking at New York Kitchen
Young students cooking at New York Kitchen
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

"What if we didn't have to leave home to have a world class experience?"

Those are the words of CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy, writing about the Finger Lakes. The July issue of the magazine is all about the vacation destination right in our own backyard.

This hour, we explore some of those world class experiences with the CITY team and with the people creating them.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
