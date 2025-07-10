Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley joins guest host Gino Fanelli to discuss the 2025-2026 New York State budget.

Their conversation covers a range of issues, from the expected impact of Medicaid cuts in rural counties to state spending on areas like child care, school lunches, inflation relief checks, and more.

Our guest:



Assemblymember Stephen Hawley (R), District 139

