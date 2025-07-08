12:00: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

1:00: Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"

Assemblymember Harry Bronson is our guest this hour as we continue to explore what local state representatives see as wins and missteps with the 2025-2026 New York State budget. Bronson discusses his take on a range of issues — from health care affordability, to mental health crisis response, to labor issues, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), District 138

Then in our second hour, maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality. Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living." This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes. Our guests:



Steve Jordan, author of "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert

Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York

Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer

Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who restored her 1870s home

