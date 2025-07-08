© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:46 PM EDT
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown beard and mustache, wearing glasses, a lavender button-down shirt, a multi-colored striped tie, and a blue blazer. He is sitting in front of an American flag.
Provided
/
Provided

1:00: Author Steve Jordan and his book, "The Historic House Handbook"

Assemblymember Harry Bronson is our guest this hour as we continue to explore what local state representatives see as wins and missteps with the 2025-2026 New York State budget. Bronson discusses his take on a range of issues — from health care affordability, to mental health crisis response, to labor issues, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), District 138

Then in our second hour, maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality. Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his new book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living." This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions, especially in 2025. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes. Our guests:

  • Steve Jordan, author of  "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert
  • Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer
  • Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who restored her 1870s home

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.
