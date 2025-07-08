© 2025 WXXI News
Evans says serious crimes remain on the decline in Rochester

WXXI News | By Roisin Meyer,
Jeremy Moule
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit investigates a hmoicide at the corner of Joseph Avenue and Seabrooke Street Tuesday where a male was assaulted. Officers located an adult-aged male suffering from upper body trauma. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital, where he died from from his injuries.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit  investigates a homicide at the corner of Joseph Avenue and Seabrooke Street in this file photo. 

Rochester Police Department statistics for the first half of the year show that crime is down in the city as of June.

Mayor Malik Evans and police officials presented the data during a news conference Tuesday. Evans said that the sustained decline in shootings, fatal shootings, and shooting injuries continues.

During the briefing, police Chief David Smith said there have been 15 homicides so far this year — compared to 16 at this point last year — with nine cases closed. He added that burglaries are down by 40%.

Evans said the levels of gun violence in Rochester are due largely to illegal guns and retaliatory disputes, adding that the city is investigating each shooting as if it were a homicide.

"These are all nonsense disputes that lead to violence that we're not going to tolerate," Evans said.

The update came after an unintentional shooting between two teens Tuesday morning in a Parsells Avenue home. City officials said they are taking several approaches to violence reduction, from community outreach events to mediating disputes so they don't turn violent.

Smith added that working with other law enforcement agencies, the department has recovered 105 stolen vehicles and seized 84 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

He also said the department's Traffic Safety Unit has been doing safety checkpoints, particularly along the Lake Avenue corridor. Officers have issued 506 speeding tickets year-to-date compared to 313 at the same time last year.
Roisin Meyer
Roisin Meyer is a news intern with WXXI.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
