Jeremy Moule joined CITY in 2007 as a staff writer and became its news editor in 2019.

He’s a 2001 graduate of St. John Fisher College and prior to his time at CITY, he did stints at the Messenger-Post papers, the now-defunct Journal-Register in his hometown of Medina, the Bee Group Newspapers in suburban Buffalo, and the Batavia Daily News.

When Jeremy is not on the job, he enjoys photography, reading, and watching horror movies of all types. He lives in the Park-Meigs neighborhood with his greyhound, Gold.