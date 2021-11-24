Jeremy Moule

Jeremy MouleCITY news editor
The state’s highest court has agreed to hear Rochester City Council’s appeal of lower court rulings that stripped the Police Accountability Board of its disciplinary powers.
Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell faces a $1 million sexual harassment lawsuit from LaKaya Sinclair, the 20-year-old woman who received unsolicited sexually explicit messages from Flagler-Mitchell late last year.
The Greater Rochester Association of Realtors’ new Black Caucus was formed to provide Black real estate agents at all stages of their careers with support and guidance, but also to boost Black and Latino homeownership, which lags behind that of white and Asian people.
While the Irondequoit Town Board held a public hearing Tuesday night on a measure that would opt the town out of cannabis retail, the board’s members…
Two local towns, Gates and Irondequoit, have opted out of cannabis dispensaries and marijuana lounges and bars within their borders, for the time being.…
Election Day may have ushered in a shake-up in the Monroe County Legislature, though which party has majority control likely won’t be settled until after…
Daniel Prude was arrested in March after behaving erratically on a city street. Officers placed a protective hood over his head, and Prude ultimately stopped breathing. He died a week later.