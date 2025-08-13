Monroe County reducing golf course and zoo admission fees during Labor Day week

photo provided Kura (left) and Elliot (right) are Seneca Park Zoo's newest Masai giraffes. They were transferred to Rochester from the San Diego Zoo as part of a species survival breeding program.

Monroe County will be lowering fees for some of its most popular recreational offerings during the first week of September.

They're calling it Honoring Our Workers — Leisure for Less Week, and the county intends it as Labor Day recognition of the dedication, skill, and contributions of the local workforce.

Throughout the week of Sept. 1-7, the county is lowering admission fees at the Seneca Park Zoo and greens fees at the county's golf courses at Durand Eastman Park, Genesee Valley Park, and Churchville Park.

The county is also reducing golf club rental fees. And it is eliminating permit fees for temporary food vendors.

The Legislature approved the week of reduced fees during its meeting Tuesday. Below is a list of the reduced fees.

Seneca Park Zoo

Adults: $11

Senior citizens: $10

Youth: $9

Golf courses

Weekday: $11 for 9 holes, $14 for 18 holes

Weekend: $12 for 9 holes, $15 for 18 holes

Permit play: $7 for 9 holes, $8 for 18 holes

Golf cart rental (9 holes): $6 for 9 holes, $13 for 18 holes

Junior golf club rentals: $2 for 9 holes, $5 for 18 holes

Men's and women's clubs: $5 for 9 holes, $11 for 18 holes