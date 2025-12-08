© 2025 WXXI News
When, exactly, were the ‘good old days'?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:17 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has very short grey hair and is wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey vest over a blue hooded sweatshirt.
1 of 2  — Tom Proietti with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Tom Proietti with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 8, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
A smiling woman with shoulder length dark brown hair wears a green sweater and a multi-colored necklace.
2 of 2  — NormaHeadshot.jpeg
Norma Holland
Provided
WXXI News

A recent YouGov poll found that no matter how old you are, you likely think that the "good old days" were your teenage years.

When was the best music released? The best movies? When were people the kindest? When was fashion at its peak, journalism the most reliable, and restaurants the best?

The poll found a staggering consistency: whether you’re 80 years old or 30, you think the answer to most of these questions falls in your late teenage years.

Why is that? What is it about our teenage years that evokes such a sense of optimism and positivity?

Why can’t we retain that? And when were the best years for each of these questions?

Our guests debate it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
