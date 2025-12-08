Susan B. Anthony Museum & House announces new president and CEO

A national search for the next president and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House has ended with the selection of a current leader in the organization.

Chief Operating Officer Allison Hinman, who previously served as deputy director, will assume the top leadership role on Jan. 2.

But Hinman's history with the museum goes back even further. The Syracuse University graduate was an intern there.

"I really fell in love with the educational programming that the organization was doing," she said at a Monday news conference announcing her selection. "It completely transformed my idea about museum education and how you can work with communities."

Hinman read an email from a recent museum visitor who indicated that her eyes were opened to the history of the suffragist movement during her visit. The note referred to the "disrespectful and downright mean ways" Anthony and her colleagues were treated while they fought for the right to vote.

She went on to say that battle is still relevant today.

Citing the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House’s mission of inspiring change-making and change makers, Hinman spoke about the importance of civic duty.

"Susan B. Anthony believed that to be a good citizen, you should be engaged in your community," Hinman said, "and you should know what's happening, who's running for office, and using your voice, which is your vote."

Hinman will succeed Deborah Hughes, who is retiring at the end of the month after 18 years as president and CEO. One of her first goals is to complete a fundraising campaign for a long-planned museum expansion.

