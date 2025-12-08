© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The year in podcasts

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:47 AM EST
Microphone and headphones
Who is Danny
/
stock.adobe.com
Microphone and headphones

12:00: The year in podcasts

1:00: When, exactly, were the ‘good old days'?

More than a decade after “Serial” pulled mainstream Americans into the world of podcasts, what are the genuinely new and interesting podcasts on the scene? Our panelists share their picks, and we take audience submissions for the top podcasts of 2025. Our guests:

  • Carl Nellis, podcast producer, host, writer, and story editor 
  • Jazzy T, founder of JazzCast Pros Podcast Network
  • Veronica Volk, executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media

Then in our second hour, a recent YouGov poll found that no matter how old you are, you likely think that the good old days were your teenage years. When was the best music released? The best movies? When were people the kindest? When was fashion at its peak, journalism the most reliable, and restaurants the best? The poll found a staggering consistency: whether you’re 80 years old or 30, you think the answer to most of these questions falls in your late teenage years. Why is that? What is it about our teenage years that evokes such a sense of optimism and positivity? Why can’t we retain that? And when were the best years for each of these questions? Our guests debate it:

  • Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University 
  • Norma Holland, former journalist

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.