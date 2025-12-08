Flu cases are on the rise in New York earlier than usual. Hospitals are concerned

The New York State Department of Health declared that flu cases are prevalent across the state, and experts said this announcement comes earlier than usual.

“The way it's starting, it very well could be a severe flu season,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer for UR Medicine Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital.

The declaration, according to officials, indicates that flu cases and hospitalizations are reaching high levels, and it’s now considered a public health risk. Apostolakos said the early onset of cases could burden an already stressed hospital system.

“We are busy as usual, but we are seeing increasing numbers of patients with respiratory illness getting admitted to the hospital,” Apostolakos said. “And it does cause strain on our system.”

Apostalakos said 19 people are currently hospitalized with the flu across the system. He is urging the public to stay vigilant to avoid spreading the virus.

“I would just ask our community again to step up for us,” he said. “Do the simple things that we can to prevent the spread of flu, (one) being getting vaccinated.”

The health care leader said the hospitals are still “fully capable of taking care of the community,” and will continue to do so.

But he is asking the public to avoid the emergency room unless they have a severe illness. He recommends urgent care or telehealth visits for other concerns.

