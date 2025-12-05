Winterfest is making its annual return to Mendon Ponds Park

Monroe County's annual Winterfest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Mendon Ponds Park, located in the towns of Pittsford and Mendon.

The event offers free activities throughout the park, including games, food trucks, live music, demonstrations, and sledding.

It will also include the Winterfest Hot Cocoa Races, hosted by Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing. The races start at 10 a.m. at the Stewart Lodge. There's a trail 5K, road 5K, and a children's race. To register, go to YellowJacket Racing's website.

Updates on Winterfest can be found at monroecounty.gov/parks-winterfest.