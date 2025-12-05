Measles cases on the rise; experts say misinformation could be one cause

There have been 35 confirmed cases of measles this year in New York state, according to the state Department of Health, and doctors are saying it’s mostly due to the lack of vaccination.

That's cause for concern, said Dr. Steven Schulz, Rochester Regional Health's ambulatory pediatric service line division head.

“Unfortunately, with more folks opting out of the vaccine across the country, we're seeing cases rise,” Schulz said. “The scary part about it is there's really no treatment.”

With the increase in cases, the state health department recently issued an alert urging the public to protect themselves against measles by knowing their vaccination status.

Dr. Geoffrey Weinberg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital, said vaccine hesitancy and miseducation among parents are contributing to the rise.

“One of the common conceptions of parents is we don't need the vaccine any longer, because the disease isn't around,” Weinberg said. “And it isn't around precisely because vaccines are so good.

“Getting the disease is always worse than whatever side effects somebody has theorized about the vaccine,” he added.

The MMR vaccine is a two-dose series. One shot provides almost 95% protection against the disease, while two doses can increase the efficacy by up to 98%. However, Weinberg said health care is also regulated by states, and immunization is not legislated for all.

Both doctors said parents should consult with their provider.

“Vaccines are so good, but they haven't been 100% perfect,” Weinberg said. “And the less we use the vaccines, the more the infections come back.”

