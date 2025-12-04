Lollypop Farm, Petcademy team up to give training support and resources to adopters

Lollypop Farm recently launched a service to help adopted pets adjust to their new homes.

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester is partnering with Petcademy to provide training support and resources for pet parents.

Vicky Pape, Lollypop's director of animal placement, said adopters will get access to videos and step-by-step guides, including personalized assistance for specific problems.

"Like one I'm looking at right now, they adopted a kitten, and the kitten keeps jumping, trying to play with their older cat, and their older cat is hissing," Pape said. "So sometimes it's a matter of saying, 'Hey, you know this is not abnormal behavior, but here's how you can work to make everyone in your home more comfortable.'"

The service, which is free for 30 days, connects pet adopters with a team of certified trainers.

Pape said one of the main goals of the program is to keep pets in their home. She said the service was launched this fall and it's already showing signs of success, with 64% of adopters engaging with them.

"Which is amazing," she said, "because then we're able to catch any challenges you're having and hopefully keep that pet in the home."

Adopters can opt out of the service, which connects with them through texts or emails.