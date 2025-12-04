© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Pardon me, do we have too many presidential pardons?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:25 AM EST
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.
Sikov
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

12:00: Pardon me, do we have too many presidential pardons?

1:00: Immigration advocates on the human toll of ICE raids

After several more controversial pardons from President Trump, legal scholars are debating how to reform the pardon process. Trump's pardons come on the heels of a wave of pardons from President Biden, shielding family and close associates from possible future legal consequences. What changes should be made to the process, if any? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice
  • Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge
  • Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Then in our second hour, new data reported by CBS News on Wednesday shows most people detained by the federal government during some recent high-profile ICE raids do not have criminal records. The Trump administration has said the crackdowns are aimed at unauthorized immigrants with criminal backgrounds. But according to data from early September to mid-October, the number of people without criminal histories who were detained increased by more than 1,400%. Local advocates who work with immigrants say the raids have devastating consequences for families. We discuss the issue — and several recent ICE raids in the Rochester area — with our guests:

  • Maria Garcia, program director for Enlace Services, Inc.
  • Heidi Ostertag, executive producer of "Running to Stand Still"
  • Daisy Ruiz Marin, director of migrant services for Ibero-American Action League

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.