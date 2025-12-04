12:00: Pardon me, do we have too many presidential pardons?

1:00: Immigration advocates on the human toll of ICE raids

After several more controversial pardons from President Trump, legal scholars are debating how to reform the pardon process. Trump's pardons come on the heels of a wave of pardons from President Biden, shielding family and close associates from possible future legal consequences. What changes should be made to the process, if any? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



John Ark, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Richard Dollinger, retired New York Court of Claims judge

Thomas VanStrydonck, retired New York State Supreme Court justice

Then in our second hour, new data reported by CBS News on Wednesday shows most people detained by the federal government during some recent high-profile ICE raids do not have criminal records. The Trump administration has said the crackdowns are aimed at unauthorized immigrants with criminal backgrounds. But according to data from early September to mid-October, the number of people without criminal histories who were detained increased by more than 1,400%. Local advocates who work with immigrants say the raids have devastating consequences for families. We discuss the issue — and several recent ICE raids in the Rochester area — with our guests:



Maria Garcia, program director for Enlace Services, Inc.

Heidi Ostertag, executive producer of "Running to Stand Still"

Daisy Ruiz Marin, director of migrant services for Ibero-American Action League

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.