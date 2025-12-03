© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

CITY Magazine's winter guide

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing a beige turtleneck sweater with over-the-knee black leather boots and holding a magazine with a snowboarder on the cover; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a hunter green hooded sweater, jeans and brown boots; a man back left has curly dark hair, a brown beard and is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt while holding up a magazine with a snowboarder on the cover; a man back right has a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a blue baseball cap and a bright blue sweatshirt while holding up a magazine with a snowboarder on the cover.
1 of 11  — (foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 3, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman is bartending. She stands behind the bar pouring a drink from a cocktail shaker. She is wearing a cropped light green t-shirt, jeans and glasses
2 of 11  — Florence Cardella
Florence Cardella
Provided
A smiling man with short brown hair stands in front of a tiled wall. He is wearing glasses and a black sweater and looking up.
3 of 11  — Kellen Beck
Kellen Beck
Rachel Ludwig / Provided
A man with short grey hair is wearing a navy blazer, red tie and white button-down shirt.
4 of 11  — Krupnicki headshot1.jpg
Mike Krupnicki
Provided
A smiling man with short brown hair is wearing a black sweater.
5 of 11  — 2025-Jon-Heath_Headshot-WEB.jpg
Jon Heath
Provided
A black-and-white photo shows a young boy snowboarding down a mountain.
6 of 11  — NeonWave-02.jpeg
A young boy learns to snowboard.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A young boy is on a snowboard with handles for support.
7 of 11  — NeonWave-08.jpeg
A young boy tries snowboarding on a snowboard with a support bar.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A man on a snowboard flies down a mountain with a rainbow of colors behind him.
8 of 11  — NeonWave-27.jpeg
A man snowboards down the mountain.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
Several people stand at the top of a mountain holding snowboards.
9 of 11  — NeonWave-35.jpeg
Snowboarders waiting for a turn.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A man on a snowboard is about to snowboard down the mountain.
10 of 11  — NeonWave-41.jpeg
A man on a snowboard takes off down the mountain.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
A man holds on to the support bar of a snowboard being ridden by a small girl.
11 of 11  — NeonWave-11.jpeg
A child tries snowboarding with the support of a teacher.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
WXXI News

Snow now covers the ground, and the holidays are approaching. What's on your radar as you settle in for winter in Rochester and the Finger Lakes?

This month's edition of CITY Magazine is its Winter Guide. The annual exploration of things to do includes books to read, classes to take, sports to try, art to experience, and more.

We're joined by the CITY team for the hour.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams