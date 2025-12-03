CITY Magazine's winter guide
1 of 11 — (foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy, (background) Jacob Walsh and Roberto Lagares with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 3, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 11 — Florence Cardella
Florence Cardella
Provided
3 of 11 — Kellen Beck
Kellen Beck
Rachel Ludwig / Provided
4 of 11 — Krupnicki headshot1.jpg
Mike Krupnicki
Provided
5 of 11 — 2025-Jon-Heath_Headshot-WEB.jpg
Jon Heath
Provided
6 of 11 — NeonWave-02.jpeg
A young boy learns to snowboard.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
7 of 11 — NeonWave-08.jpeg
A young boy tries snowboarding on a snowboard with a support bar.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
8 of 11 — NeonWave-27.jpeg
A man snowboards down the mountain.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
9 of 11 — NeonWave-35.jpeg
Snowboarders waiting for a turn.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
10 of 11 — NeonWave-41.jpeg
A man on a snowboard takes off down the mountain.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
11 of 11 — NeonWave-11.jpeg
A child tries snowboarding with the support of a teacher.
Roberto Lagares / WXXI News
Snow now covers the ground, and the holidays are approaching. What's on your radar as you settle in for winter in Rochester and the Finger Lakes?
This month's edition of CITY Magazine is its Winter Guide. The annual exploration of things to do includes books to read, classes to take, sports to try, art to experience, and more.
We're joined by the CITY team for the hour.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Florence Cardella, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Kellen Beck, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Mike Krupnicki, owner of Arc + Flame and Rochester Brainery
- Jon Heath, contributor to CITY Magazine