Advocates are seeking to reduce gas-powered lawn equipment  

Environmental advocates say many people aren’t aware of the noise and climate pollution generated by gas-powered lawn equipment each year.

Steve Mazur with the group Environment America said Environmental Protection Agency data shows Monroe County is far-and-away the largest polluter upstate.

"Gas-powered lawn equipment emits significant amounts of air and climate pollution that puts our environment and health at risk,” he said.

Blair Horner with the New York Public Interest Research Group, a government watchdog, said advocates are pushing for legislation that would provide landscapers with rebates for purchasing electric equipment.

"Incentives for companies, municipalities, local governments to shift from gas-powered to electric power. It'd be quieter, safer and cleaner,” Horner said.

The bill's sponsor in the Assembly, Steve Otis, said lawn equipment doesn’t have catalytic converters that clean emissions like cars do.

He said the proposed rebate program would help commercial landscapers make the switch to electric.