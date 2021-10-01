Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.

He was born in Rochester, but “raised” in several other spots as part of an Army family. Those locations included Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Alex returned to Rochester in 1969 and has been here ever since.

After graduating from Ashland College (now University) in 1981, Alex landed his first radio job at WGMC in Greece. He also worked at WRTK Talk Radio (1370 on the AM dial, coincidentally), stayed on when the format was changed to country, and even worked a couple of weeks as a full-time country disc jockey. Alex also worked at WBBF when it had a talk lineup as Toby Gold’s engineer for his show, for those who remember. Also during this same time period, Alex was the regular fill-in for a service called Rochester Radio Sports.

In 1984 Alex joined WXXI, going on the air with a news/jazz/public affairs format. Here at WXXI, he has done sports, produced news and music programs, hosted a daily -- then a weekly -- jazz show, produced live remotes, worked on TV auctions, done interviews with all sorts of people from musicians to politicians, engineered talk shows, started doing newscasts for All Things Considered in the mid-1990s, then moved to Morning Edition in 1997.