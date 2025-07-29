© 2025 WXXI News
Arc of Monroe opens a new training center

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published July 29, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
The Arc of Monroe, which for decades has worked to enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has opened a new training center.

The Arc Advance Academy was dedicated on Tuesday.

In a statement, Arc President and CEO Tracy Petrichick said this represents a strategic approach to recruiting and retaining direct support professionals.

The organization said the Academy is structured like a home, with a kitchen, a laundry room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

It also has classroom space and state-of-the-art technology.

Arc officials said it will also provide a safe and immersive environment for learning and skill development for staff.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Golisano provided a financial gift to make the Academy possible, and it is named in his honor.
