Arc of Monroe opens a new training center

Provided

The Arc of Monroe, which for decades has worked to enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has opened a new training center.

The Arc Advance Academy was dedicated on Tuesday.

In a statement, Arc President and CEO Tracy Petrichick said this represents a strategic approach to recruiting and retaining direct support professionals.

The organization said the Academy is structured like a home, with a kitchen, a laundry room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

It also has classroom space and state-of-the-art technology.

Arc officials said it will also provide a safe and immersive environment for learning and skill development for staff.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Golisano provided a financial gift to make the Academy possible, and it is named in his honor.