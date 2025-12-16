Hochul leads Stefanik by 19 points according to the latest Siena poll

The latest poll from the Siena Research Institute was released today. Among other topics, the poll asked more than 800 registered voters in New Yorkers how they would cast their ballots in the governor’s race if it were happening now.

One question specifically asked voters to choose between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Of the respondents, 49% said they’d vote for Hochul while 30% sided with Stefanik. Hochul’s lead over Stefanik has dropped slightly from 20% last month to a 19-point margin.

Meanwhile, Hochul’s favorability has improved in recent months, with 43% of people having a favorable opinion of the governor and 41% with an unfavorable opinion of her.

Stefanik has seen the opposite trend in recent months. She has a 22% favorability rating compared to a 33% who view her unfavorably. 44% of respondents didn’t know or didn’t have an opinion on Stefanik.

The latest Siena poll found that Stefanik has a large lead over the other main Republican in the gubernatorial race- Bruce Blakeman from Long Island. Of the Republican voters who were polled, 48% said they’d vote for Stefanik compared to 17% who supported Blakeman. More than a third of Republicans were undecided.

Among Democrats, Hochul maintains an even larger lead over her primary challenger and lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

One thing both Republicans and Democrats agreed on in this latest poll is that neither Hochul nor Stefanik will succeed in making life more affordable in New York.