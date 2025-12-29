Monthly

The Move to Include Podcast puts the voices of people with disabilities at the center of the conversation about inclusion, and how they became Self Advocates in the pursuit of autonomy, equality, and independence.

The podcast dives into the real experiences of people with disabilities navigating systems that weren’t designed with them in mind, like the workforce, healthcare access, even relationships.

Through candid interviews with host Noelle Evans, self-advocates share the moments that shaped them, and the changes they’re working toward in their own lives and communities.

The Move To Include Podcast is designed for people with disabilities, caregivers, allies, and anyone who wants to better understand disability rights and the power of speaking up.

Our first episode drops January 12, 2025.

Move To Include is a national partnership of WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media.