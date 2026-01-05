Coming Soon: The Move To Include Podcast

The Move To Include Podcast is a series where people with disabilities lead conversations about self-advocacy, disability rights, and everyday life.

Over the course of six episodes, host Noelle Evans sits down with Self Advocates to talk about the issues they care about.

Through personal stories and expert insight, the series explores how people navigate school, the workforce, healthcare access, even relationships, all while speaking up for themselves and advocating for their needs and rights.

Our first episode drops January 12, 2026.