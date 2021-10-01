Noelle E. C. EvansWXXI reporter/producer
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
Noelle previously worked in Quito, Ecuador, for a Latin American media organization. She has a nuanced understanding of the need for freedom of the press, and is conversational in Spanish.
Noelle is a BBC Grace Wyndham Goldie scholar (2016) and has worked with BBC Radio Wales and the BBC World Service. She received her master's degree in international journalism from Cardiff University in Wales, one of the top 10 ranking journalism schools in the U.K. Noelle was awarded the university’s USA Excellence Scholarship in 2016.
She began as an intern at WXXI in 2014.
