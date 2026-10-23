Noelle E. C. EvansEducation reporter/producer
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer. She took on the role in 2022 after two-and-a-half years on general assignment.
In her tenure as Education reporter, Noelle has been awarded 2023 National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a 2023 PMJA Award for News Feature, and a 2022 JANY Runner-up Award for Enterprise Reporting.
Her background in documentary filmmaking shapes her storytelling; her experience in education informs her on-the-ground human interest approach to news features.
Noelle's first newsroom position was in Quito, Ecuador, where she worked for a multi-national Latin American media organization. There she developed a nuanced understanding of the role of freedom of the press in democracy. She also sharpened her Spanish language skills (conversational, not yet fluent).
In 2016, Noelle was named a BBC Grace Wyndham Goldie scholar. While living in Cardiff, Wales, she worked with BBC Radio Wales and the BBC World Service. She received her master's degree in international journalism from Cardiff University, one of the top 10 ranking journalism schools in the U.K. Noelle was awarded the university’s USA Excellence Scholarship.
She freelances for NPR and BBC with a particular focus on Indigenous affairs and environment reporting. Her career began as an intern at WXXI in 2014 under the leadership of News Director Randy Gorbman.
Reach her at nevans@wxxi.org.
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In the basement of the College of Art and Design, Professor Ahasan Habib picks up a flat, flexible, web-like printout that illustrates one step of many toward a dream to bio-print skin grafts, prosthetics and, one day, organs.
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Since I began hosting WXXI’s Move to Include podcast, I’ve been thinking about where I can go to catch up with disabled sources and grab a bite to eat. But where?
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Competitive cheerleading will be reinstated this winter in Rochester city schools – but as one unified squad across all high schools, rather than separate school teams.
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The glacially-formed landscape of the Finger Lakes is the home of Kristen Sickler's creation, "The Siren of the Finger Lakes," which is now a book — and her first publication under her imprint, The Siren Current Press.
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High schools still will need to administer the test for federal requirements — even though the test will not count toward a student's eligibility to graduate.
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The University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music is launching a new program for emerging musicians that includes free tuition and a stipend.
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A new statewide framework for high school graduation requirements is in a transition period, and the Rochester City School District is making moves to meet the moment.
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The Rochester city school board is preparing its legislative priorities going into 2027.
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The Brighton Central School District is again moving forward with plans to build an athletic field behind its high school. But first, soil and air in the area are being tested for contamination.
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The Greece Central School District is looking for long term solutions to meet a growing need for specialized instruction for students.