Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer. She took on the role in 2022 after two-and-a-half years on general assignment.

In her tenure as Education reporter, Noelle has been awarded 2023 National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Diversity Equity and Inclusion, a 2023 PMJA Award for News Feature, and a 2022 JANY Runner-up Award for Enterprise Reporting.

Her background in documentary filmmaking shapes her storytelling; her experience in education informs her on-the-ground human interest approach to news features.

Noelle's first newsroom position was in Quito, Ecuador, where she worked for a multi-national Latin American media organization. There she developed a nuanced understanding of the role of freedom of the press in democracy. She also sharpened her Spanish language skills (conversational, not yet fluent).

In 2016, Noelle was named a BBC Grace Wyndham Goldie scholar. While living in Cardiff, Wales, she worked with BBC Radio Wales and the BBC World Service. She received her master's degree in international journalism from Cardiff University, one of the top 10 ranking journalism schools in the U.K. Noelle was awarded the university’s USA Excellence Scholarship.

She freelances for NPR and BBC with a particular focus on Indigenous affairs and environment reporting. Her career began as an intern at WXXI in 2014 under the leadership of News Director Randy Gorbman.

Reach her at nevans@wxxi.org.