The Marriage Penalty: How the disability community is penalized for love

In this episode of Move to Include, host Noelle Evans dives into the “marriage penalty.” Under current federal benefits rules, getting married can mean losing vital income, Medicaid coverage, or life-sustaining supports.

First, self-advocate BJ Stasio shares how learning about the marriage penalty sparked a lifetime of activism, and why self-advocacy is about dignity, choice, and pushing back against injustice.

Then, disability rights attorney Stephanie Woodward explains the legal realities behind the policy, how it traps people in poverty or unsafe relationships, and what real marriage equality would require.

This episode explores:



What the “marriage penalty” is, and how it works

The role of self-advocacy in disability rights

Why marriage equality still isn’t equal for disabled people

What policy changes could make a real difference

Move To Include is a national partnership of WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media.

Additional support for the Move to Include Podcast is provided by Mary Cariola Center and the URMC Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

