Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.

Previously, she reported on environmental and economic issues facing the people and wildlife of Lake Ontario for Great Lakes Today.

Veronica produces Ear Shot, a weekly podcast that brings you on-demand stories, interviews and other tidbits of what's happening around Rochester annd the Finger Lakes, all form the WXXI News team.

She is also the producer of Exited, a podcast about young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities transitioning into life after public school, and producer and co-host of the true-crime podcast Finding Tammy Jo along with Gary Craig of the Democrat and Chronicle.

Veronica got her start as a reporter in the Bronx for WFUV Public Radio, and later rose to senior producer of their weekly public affairs show Cityscape. She is originally from the Jersey Shore, which is nothing like how it is portrayed on MTV.