Connections

Seneca Falls: a small town with a big legacy

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Julie Williams
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
The bridge in Seneca Falls, New York, that locals say is the one that the bridge in “It’s a Wonderful Life” was based on.
We continue our tour of the Finger Lakes with a visit to Seneca Falls – a small town with a big legacy. Seneca Falls home to just under 9,000 people, but it holds a major place in American history. It was here, in the summer of 1848, that a group of women gathered for tea and changed the world. More than 175 years later, the legacy of the Seneca Falls Convention and the women’s rights movement is foundational to the town’s identity. But this town isn’t something out of a history book. It’s a living place shaped by the people who live and work there, and keep its stories alive. We’ll talk to four of those people in studio:

  • Pamela Becker, Seneca County Historian
  • Ahna Wilson, Superintendent, Women’s Rights National Historical Park and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park
  • Nellie Ludemann, Museum and Community Relations Manager, National Women’s Hall of Fame
  • And Andrew Olden, Executive Director, Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center

Then in our second hour, we revisit a conversation about how patients and providers can work together to improve the health care system. It's a question the Patient Clinician Alliance has been exploring for about five years. Most recently, the coalition of patients, physicians, and other health care professionals has created a survey designed to better understand the challenges patients face. This hour, we sit down with members of the Alliance to discuss their work, what they've learned so far, and what the future of the health care system could look like. Our guests:

  • Mary L. Coan, Ph.D., M.D., lead of the patient survey project; steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance; and physician in private practice, practicing integrative medicine
  • Michael R. Privitera, M.D., founding member and steering committee member of the Patient Clinician Alliance
  • Joel Elliot, steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance
