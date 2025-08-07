12:00 Seneca Falls: a small town with a big legacy

1:00 Rebroadcast: How can patients and doctors work together to improve health care?

We continue our tour of the Finger Lakes with a visit to Seneca Falls – a small town with a big legacy. Seneca Falls home to just under 9,000 people, but it holds a major place in American history. It was here, in the summer of 1848, that a group of women gathered for tea and changed the world. More than 175 years later, the legacy of the Seneca Falls Convention and the women’s rights movement is foundational to the town’s identity. But this town isn’t something out of a history book. It’s a living place shaped by the people who live and work there, and keep its stories alive. We’ll talk to four of those people in studio:



Pamela Becker, Seneca County Historian

Ahna Wilson, Superintendent, Women’s Rights National Historical Park and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

Nellie Ludemann, Museum and Community Relations Manager, National Women’s Hall of Fame

And Andrew Olden, Executive Director, Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center

Then in our second hour, we revisit a conversation about how patients and providers can work together to improve the health care system. It's a question the Patient Clinician Alliance has been exploring for about five years. Most recently, the coalition of patients, physicians, and other health care professionals has created a survey designed to better understand the challenges patients face. This hour, we sit down with members of the Alliance to discuss their work, what they've learned so far, and what the future of the health care system could look like. Our guests:

