With temperatures on the rise again, 'Cool Sweep' is back in effect in Rochester

The city of Rochester has enacted its Cool Sweep program again as the temperatures start to rise.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that starts Friday, with heat expected to build across the region through the weekend and early next week. The heat index could reach the low- to mid-90s through Tuesday.

If it seems like the summer has been hotter than most, it has. Average temperatures were "well above" normal for June and July, according to the National Weather Service, or roughly 2 degrees higher than is typical for each month.

Cool Sweep provides ways for residents to get relief during the extreme heat. That includes spray parks, swimming opportunities and many air-conditioned facilities.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and check on neighbors, the elderly, and people with health conditions during weather like this.

Go to the city's website for times and locations of Cool Sweep operations.

For more tips on staying cool, go to the Red Cross website, and to learn about how to help your pets in this kind of weather, go to the ASPCA website.