Seneca Nation buys Rochester Knighthawks

Julie Williams / WXXI News Brian Sharp guest hosting "Connections" on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Seneca Nation is thought to be the first sovereign Native Nation to own a major professional lacrosse team.

This is a game they say the Creator gifted their people, centuries ago, and they started playing here in New York and bordering parts of Canada. The Knighthawks President and GM says that this development will strengthen the connection between the Rochester team and the roots of the sport.

Guest host Brian Sharp and his panel discuss what this means for the team, for the Seneca Nation, and for the sport.

