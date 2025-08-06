Seneca Nation buys Rochester Knighthawks
Eli Hackett and Dan Carey with guest host Brian Sharp on "Connections" on Wednesday, August 6, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — seneca 4.jpg
J.C. Seneca, Seneca Nation President, puts on a custom Knighthawks jersey over his traditional ribbon shirt during an announcement that the Seneca Nation has purchased the Knighthawks lacrosse team and is are the new owners of Rochester's major league lacrosse team.
Max Schulte / WXXI News
Seneca Nation is thought to be the first sovereign Native Nation to own a major professional lacrosse team.
This is a game they say the Creator gifted their people, centuries ago, and they started playing here in New York and bordering parts of Canada. The Knighthawks President and GM says that this development will strengthen the connection between the Rochester team and the roots of the sport.
Guest host Brian Sharp and his panel discuss what this means for the team, for the Seneca Nation, and for the sport.
Our guests:
- JC Seneca, president of Seneca Nation
- Dan Carey, president and general manager of the Knighthawks
- Eli Hackett, contributing writer for CITY Magazine and Knighthawks fan