Seneca Falls: a small town with a big legacy
We continue our tour of the Finger Lakes with a visit to Seneca Falls – a small town with a big legacy.
Seneca Falls is home to just under 9,000 people, but it holds a major place in American history. It was here, in the summer of 1848, that a group of women gathered for tea and changed the world.
More than 175 years later, the legacy of the Seneca Falls Convention and the women’s rights movement is foundational to the town’s identity. But this town isn’t something out of a history book. It’s a living place shaped by the people who live and work there, and keep its stories alive.
Guest host Veronica Volk talks to four of those people.
In studio:
- Pam Becker, historian of Seneca County
- Nellie Ludemann, museum and community relations manager for the National Women's Hall of Fame
- Andrew Olden, Ph.D., executive director of the Seneca Falls Museum and Tourism Center and Home of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry
- Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park