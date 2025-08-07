© 2025 WXXI News
Seneca Falls: a small town with a big legacy

By Veronica Volk,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT
The bridge in Seneca Falls, New York, that locals say is the one that the bridge in “It’s a Wonderful Life” was based on.
We continue our tour of the Finger Lakes with a visit to Seneca Falls – a small town with a big legacy.

Seneca Falls is home to just under 9,000 people, but it holds a major place in American history. It was here, in the summer of 1848, that a group of women gathered for tea and changed the world.

More than 175 years later, the legacy of the Seneca Falls Convention and the women’s rights movement is foundational to the town’s identity. But this town isn’t something out of a history book. It’s a living place shaped by the people who live and work there, and keep its stories alive.

Guest host Veronica Volk talks to four of those people.

In studio:

Connections
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
