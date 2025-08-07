We continue our tour of the Finger Lakes with a visit to Seneca Falls – a small town with a big legacy.

Seneca Falls is home to just under 9,000 people, but it holds a major place in American history. It was here, in the summer of 1848, that a group of women gathered for tea and changed the world.

More than 175 years later, the legacy of the Seneca Falls Convention and the women’s rights movement is foundational to the town’s identity. But this town isn’t something out of a history book. It’s a living place shaped by the people who live and work there, and keep its stories alive.

Guest host Veronica Volk talks to four of those people.

In studio:

