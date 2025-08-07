Police urge public caution after the release of a man accused of harassing women

Provided / Monroe County Sheriff's Office Oleksandr Levytskyy.

An Irondequoit man has been arrested twice in the past several weeks for allegedly harassing women in Pittsford and Rochester.

The first alleged incident took place on July 10 on the Erie Canal path near Great Embankment Park on Marsh Road in Pittsford, where a woman accused 29-year-old Oleksandr Levytskyy of following and harassing her.

Levytskyy was charged with first-degree harassment and released after his arraignment.

On Tuesday morning, Levytskyy was again arrested after a woman claimed he approached her while riding a bicycle in the 700 block of Park Avenue and began making unwelcome sexual comments.

According to police, Levytskyy is accused of following the woman into the store where she works and lunged at her, refusing to leave the building.

He was released from police custody Tuesday night after an arraignment on additional charges of trespassing and harassment.

Police are urging women in the area to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are alone.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it's possible there are additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to call 911.

They said deputies are conducting additional foot patrols along the canal path.