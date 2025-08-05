© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester plane crash fatality identified as Thomas Stewart, 80

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published August 5, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
Emergency responders at the scene of a small plane crash in the Maplewood neighborhood .
Gino Fanelli
/
WXXI News
Police have identified the man who died in a plane crash near Maplewood Park on Friday as Thomas Stewart, 80 of Churchville.

Stewart is believed to have been the passenger in the Piper J-5 Cub, a single engine plane manufactured in 1940, according to the Rochester Police Department. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane was owned by Stewart and had a valid certificate through 2027.

The preliminary report from the FAA found that the pilot had reported engine issues prior to the crash. The plane struck trees just east of the park and crashed into Bridge View Drive. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot, who has yet to be identified by officials, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is continuing an investigation into the crash.
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
