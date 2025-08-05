Rochester plane crash fatality identified as Thomas Stewart, 80

Police have identified the man who died in a plane crash near Maplewood Park on Friday as Thomas Stewart, 80 of Churchville.

Stewart is believed to have been the passenger in the Piper J-5 Cub, a single engine plane manufactured in 1940, according to the Rochester Police Department. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane was owned by Stewart and had a valid certificate through 2027.

The preliminary report from the FAA found that the pilot had reported engine issues prior to the crash. The plane struck trees just east of the park and crashed into Bridge View Drive. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot, who has yet to be identified by officials, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is continuing an investigation into the crash.