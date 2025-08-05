© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
CITY's ROC 10

By Leah Stacy,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio wearing headphones and holding up a magazine with an orange cover; a man at right has dark hair and a dark mustache and is wearing glasses and a pink t-shirt; a man at center has curly brown hair and a brown mustache and is wearing a pink tie-dyed t-shirt; a woman at right has long red hair and is wearing a black and white patterned blouse and black pants.
1 of 2  — Roberto Lagares and Jacob Walsh with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Roberto Lagares and Jacob Walsh with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections" on Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Mitch Herring / WXXI News
A black and white photo of man with dark hair and a dark beard. He is wearing glasses and a plaid long-sleeved, button-down shirt and standing with his arms crossed.
2 of 2  — Matt Rogers
Matt Rogers
Provided
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

In selecting this year's annual "Rochester Ten" cohort, CITY Magazine looked to the helpers — those who are impacting our region daily; many doing it quietly.

CITY's annual "Rochester Ten" issue hit stands last week, and the crew is here to talk about all the design, storytelling and photography that happens behind-the-scenes.

CITY editor Leah Stacy guest hosts this discussion.

Our guests:

Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
