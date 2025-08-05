CITY's ROC 10
In selecting this year's annual "Rochester Ten" cohort, CITY Magazine looked to the helpers — those who are impacting our region daily; many doing it quietly.
CITY's annual "Rochester Ten" issue hit stands last week, and the crew is here to talk about all the design, storytelling and photography that happens behind-the-scenes.
CITY editor Leah Stacy guest hosts this discussion.
Our guests:
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Matt Rogers, editor of The Lost Borough and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine