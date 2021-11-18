Gino Fanelli came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press. His interests include government and policy, policing, cannabis, and beer.

He spends much of his off time cooking or hiking in the Finger Lakes with a banjo on his back. You can catch him on most weekends at a local brewery or scrolling through the used metal rack at Record Archive.

Gino is a Rochester native who currently lives in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

