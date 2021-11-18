Gino FanelliCITY reporter
Gino Fanelli came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press. His interests include government and policy, policing, cannabis, and beer.
He spends much of his off time cooking or hiking in the Finger Lakes with a banjo on his back. You can catch him on most weekends at a local brewery or scrolling through the used metal rack at Record Archive.
Gino is a Rochester native who currently lives in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.
New police recruits in Rochester will be grilled by a panel of citizens who can recommend to the police chief whether they be hired, under a new initiative announced Thursday by Mayor Lovely Warren.
With less than a month and a half before Malik Evans assumes the mayor’s seat, his focus is already on violence. Evans held a media briefing Wednesday at One East Avenue, the location of his campaign headquarters, for the first of what he said would be regular updates as he moves into office.
The city of Rochester is preparing to hire an outside law firm to defend itself against a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Police Chief La’Ron…
The Rochester school board will see two newcomers following Tuesday’s elections.Cynthia Elliott, who has served on the board since 2005 and is its vice…
The City Council is poised to lean more progressive on legislation and policy with the addition of two new members who were elected Tuesday.Stanley Martin…
The head of the state’s Cannabis Control Board said Wednesday during a stop in Rochester that she anticipates licenses for the first recreational…
In his high school yearbook, Malik Evans wrote, "I will be the president of the United States and get things done for America."So, who is this man? And…
A Taco Bell could replace a longtime Rochester photography business on Mt. Hope Avenue under a proposal being considered next month by City…
Daniel Prude was arrested in March after behaving erratically on a city street. Officers placed a protective hood over his head, and Prude ultimately stopped breathing. He died a week later.